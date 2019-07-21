Historic England raises concerns about £90m Norwich shoe factory revamp

An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place. Our Place

The developers behind a £90m revamp of a former Norwich shoe factory are hoping refined plans will overcome concerns from heritage watchdogs about the mooted transformation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Mary Coslany Church, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams St Mary Coslany Church, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Detailed plans for The Shoe Quarter development on the St Mary's Works site, off Duke Street, were submitted to Norwich City Council in March, with applicant Our Place saying it would create more than 150 new homes and 500 jobs.

City Hall's planning committee had granted outline permission in January last year, but the finer details need approval.

The plans would see the area, including the former Sexton, Son and Everard shoe factory, transformed, with 152 new homes, a hotel, shops and office space.

The developers say 500 jobs would be created through new employment spaces, including co-working office space, workshops, studios and incubator space - where small, growing companies can start up.

The old St Mary’s Works shoe factory in Norwich The old St Mary’s Works shoe factory in Norwich

However, heritage watchdog Historic England, which triggered a government call-in for the Anglia Square redevelopment plans, had concerns.

You may also want to watch:

They wrote to the council in May to say they could not support the granting of consent, because of the impact of part of the development on the listed St Mary Coslany Church.

David Eve, inspector of historic buildings and areas, was concerned the design "would result in harm" to the listed building and conservation area.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place. An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place.

A spokeswoman for applicant Our Place said: "Our Place is fully committed to the creation of a new mixed-use neighbourhood at St Mary's Works.

"We have engaged in an inclusive and collaborative community consultation process over the past three years to develop a scheme of the highest quality.

"Throughout this period, designs have been refined in communication with key stakeholders including Historic England and many of the queries raised by Historic England back in May have now been addressed.

"We continue our dialogue with officers, and key stakeholders to create a mutually beneficial scheme that Norwich can be proud of."

Norfolk County Council had objected in the absence of a flood risk assessment, but one has since been provided and the council is now not objecting, subject to conditions.