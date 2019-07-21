Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Historic England raises concerns about £90m Norwich shoe factory revamp

21 July, 2019 - 07:00
An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place.

Our Place

The developers behind a £90m revamp of a former Norwich shoe factory are hoping refined plans will overcome concerns from heritage watchdogs about the mooted transformation.

St Mary Coslany Church, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsSt Mary Coslany Church, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Detailed plans for The Shoe Quarter development on the St Mary's Works site, off Duke Street, were submitted to Norwich City Council in March, with applicant Our Place saying it would create more than 150 new homes and 500 jobs.

City Hall's planning committee had granted outline permission in January last year, but the finer details need approval.

The plans would see the area, including the former Sexton, Son and Everard shoe factory, transformed, with 152 new homes, a hotel, shops and office space.

The developers say 500 jobs would be created through new employment spaces, including co-working office space, workshops, studios and incubator space - where small, growing companies can start up.

The old St Mary’s Works shoe factory in NorwichThe old St Mary’s Works shoe factory in Norwich

However, heritage watchdog Historic England, which triggered a government call-in for the Anglia Square redevelopment plans, had concerns.

You may also want to watch:

They wrote to the council in May to say they could not support the granting of consent, because of the impact of part of the development on the listed St Mary Coslany Church.

David Eve, inspector of historic buildings and areas, was concerned the design "would result in harm" to the listed building and conservation area.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place.An artist's impression of how the regenerated St Mary's Works site could look. Pic: Our Place.

A spokeswoman for applicant Our Place said: "Our Place is fully committed to the creation of a new mixed-use neighbourhood at St Mary's Works.

"We have engaged in an inclusive and collaborative community consultation process over the past three years to develop a scheme of the highest quality.

"Throughout this period, designs have been refined in communication with key stakeholders including Historic England and many of the queries raised by Historic England back in May have now been addressed.

"We continue our dialogue with officers, and key stakeholders to create a mutually beneficial scheme that Norwich can be proud of."

Norfolk County Council had objected in the absence of a flood risk assessment, but one has since been provided and the council is now not objecting, subject to conditions.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Home struck by lightning as storms roll over Norfolk and Suffolk

Eccles-on-Sea, where a home was struck by lightning. Pic: Google Maps.

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Police make another drug-driver arrest on Norfolk’s roads

A driver in Diss was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists