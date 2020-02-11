Swimming pool to remain closed 'until next week' after storm damage

Part of the roof at the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham fell down at around 11am on Sunday.

A leisure centre's swimming pool will remain closed this week after a roof panel fell of while people were swimming below.

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is closed after part of the roof fell off. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is closed after part of the roof fell off. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham was forced to close after the incident, which happened at 11am on Sunday, February 9.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have since announced the leisure's pool facilities will remain closed until early next week while repairs are made. The gym and fitness area will remain open.

The 32-year-old centre, which is about to be replaced with a new building, is owned NNDC.

A spokesperson from Splash Leisure centre said: "Our pool remains closed today and tomorrow, swimming lessons are postponed until, after February half term.

Council leader Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat. Picture: Liberal Democrats Council leader Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat. Picture: Liberal Democrats

"The gym and dry classes remain open as per usual, if you are looking for a swim please remember that you can swim at our sister site Victory Swim and Fitness Centre - please visit their website or give them a call for their pool timetable.

"We are looking to get fully operational as soon as possible."

A new £12.6m state-of-the-art leisure centre is currently being built to replace Splash, which will remain open until the new centre is complete.

Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council leader Sarah Butikofer said officers were at the centre on Sunday afternoon assessing the damage.

She said: "A panel of the roof - measuring 3m by 4m - came down, falling into the swimming pool area, near the pool. People were swimming in the pool at the time.

"We're working very hard to get the pool open as quickly as possible. We would like to thank the staff at Splash Leisure Centre and Everyone Active for their co-operation.

"Sadly, due to the storm damage caused by Sunday's high winds, the swimming pool will remain closed until repairs can be completed.

"Repairs are due to start next week and everyone is working together to repair it as quickly as possible."

The new centre is due to open in summer 2021.

Splash was opened by Princess Diana in May 1988. It cost £2.5m and took five years to plan and build.