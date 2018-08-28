Will tourists flock to this Norfolk shepherd’s hut for ‘micro-breaks’?

Bloodhills Road in East Somerton, where it is proposed to erect a shepherd's hut for renting out to tourists to Norfolk. Archant

They were once a common sight on agricultural lands, used as mobile homes for shepherds tending flocks of sheep.

But shepherd’s huts are now more often let out to couples seeking breaks from the stresses of city life.

And if a planning application is approved, one such hut could be erected on a farm outside Hemsby, a seaside village in Norfolk.

The application has been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to erect the hut in a garden which was previously the site of Bloodhills Farm Campsite, which has been closed since 2011, on Bloodhills Road in Somerton.

The site is currently a garden beside the main residence and is 0.36 hectares.

Documents submitted with the application state that the hut would be marketed mainly towards “couples seeking a quiet retreat in the countryside with access to the coast.

“This would typically be couples of retirement age and also younger professionals seeking a ‘micro-break’ from the city,” the application states.

The proposal will be discussed at a future meeting of the council.