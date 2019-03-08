Former coastal care home could be demolished next month

The site of a former coastal care home could be demolished next month.

Shaftesbury Court Care Home has been the target of vandals. Photo: James Carr. Shaftesbury Court Care Home has been the target of vandals. Photo: James Carr.

Shaftesbury Court, on Rectory Road in Lowestoft, has been the target of vandals since the care home closed, with a number of redevelopment proposals rejected in recent years.

An application to East Suffolk Council, submitted on behalf of Sanctuary Group, highlights the vandalism and arson incidents which have occurred since the site was vacated.

A site notice states: "The proposal involves the demolition of Shaftesbury Court.

"Asbestos removal and soft strip demolition will be carried out to all internal areas, followed by mechanical demolition of the supporting structure, leaving a clear, level site."

Should the proposal be given the green light, the demolition is set to be carried out from September 19.

The former care home's facilities have since been transferred to Clover Court, Sanctuary's flagship phyisical disability service following the £3.7 million development on Gordon Road.

Last year, plans for 30 retirement apartments on the site were rejected by councillors, with the proposal branded as resembling a "Spanish package holiday resort."

At the time, councillors and officers with then-Waveney District Council pointed to a lack of parking provision at the site, with only 20 spaces for 27 two bed apartments and three one bed apartments as the main reason to refuse the application.

That application came after plans for a four-storey, 40 home development was revised and, ultimately, withdrawn.

Earlier this year, teenagers were warned of the risks the site posed after a group were seen playing in the abandoned building, built in the 1970s, filled with asbestos.

When police arrived on the scene, it was discovered windows had been smashed and damaged was also caused inside.

Around four windows had been smashed completely - while others showed signs of damage from rocks and bricks.

The youngsters had broken into the rear of the site, but may have been unaware of the sign stuck to the care home's front door, on the opposite side, which details the site's proposed demolition - including the removal of existing asbestos.