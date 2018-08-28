Search

Service of remembrance to be held in chapel ahead of Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:14 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 28 November 2018

The service will take place at the London Road Cemetery chapel in Thetford. Picture: Simon Parker

Archant

A Christmas service of remembrance to commemorate those who have died will take place in December.

Thetford Town Council will host the service at the Cemetery Chapel in London Road on Friday, December 7, starting at 7pm.

The service will be lead by Robert Ogden and from Tuesday, December 4, a memorial Christmas tree will be in the chapel for messages for loved ones to be left.

The service will be non-religious and is open for anyone to attend.

A spokesman for the council said: “Christmas can be a most wonderful time of the year but also one of sadness if you have lost a loved one.

“Celebrating Christmas after a death in the family can be the most difficult time of the year.”

They added: “The season of Christmas is a time of peace and hope and a time to be joyous with family and friends. However, for many who have lost loved ones it will bring painful memories.

“With these thoughts in mind we have decided to hold a service of remembrance.”

