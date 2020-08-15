Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights
PUBLISHED: 15:21 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 15 August 2020
Archant
Drivers are being warned that part of the A47 is shutting for five nights for horticultural works.
A 1.9 mile section at Gorleston from the Harfrey’s roundabout to the Victoria Road roundabout will close from 8pm to 6am from Monday (August 17).
The “high impact” closure will see both lanes of the southbound carriageway of the inner relief road closed every night until Friday.
It will reopen at 6am on Saturday (August 22).
The works will be followed by another closure of the northbound carriageway from August 24 to 28.
They are described as “cutting and planting.”
A spokesman for Highways England said it was usual to do one direction first and then the other to minimise disruption.
