Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are being warned that part of the A47 is shutting for five nights for horticultural works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

A 1.9 mile section at Gorleston from the Harfrey’s roundabout to the Victoria Road roundabout will close from 8pm to 6am from Monday (August 17).

The “high impact” closure will see both lanes of the southbound carriageway of the inner relief road closed every night until Friday.

You may also want to watch:

It will reopen at 6am on Saturday (August 22).

The works will be followed by another closure of the northbound carriageway from August 24 to 28.

They are described as “cutting and planting.”

A spokesman for Highways England said it was usual to do one direction first and then the other to minimise disruption.