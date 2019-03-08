Search

Sea ramp, play area and sports hall to get boost from council funding

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 November 2019

Holt Country Park will get £52,000 to replace end of life equipment in its play area. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Holt Country Park will get £52,000 to replace end of life equipment in its play area. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2015

A council will spend more than £275,000 sprucing up projects and facilities in three communities in its district.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will spend a total of £276,000 on five projects across the area, after councillors voted to release the funds at a cabinet meeting on Monday, November 4.

The money will be shared across Holt, Sea Palling and Cromer, with:

- £52,000 to replace "end of life" play equipment at Holt Country Park's play area;

- £10,000 for maintenance works to the Sea Palling coastal ramp;

- £102,000 to Cromer Sports Hall for the council's dual-use financial contribution, with works including refurbishing the toilets, changing areas and showers and resurfacing the sports hall floors;

- £100,000 to improve the North Norfolk Information Centre as part of the Deep History Coast project;

- And £12,000 on improving Cromer's West Prom Chalets.

Councillors voted to agree to release the project funds.

