This sculpture is coming to the UEA campus after council gives go ahead

Man of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects Hudson Architects

The Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts has been granted permission for its latest art installation - a looming figure to be placed alongside a footpath close to the UEA Broad.

Man of Stones is an 8ft sculpture crafted by acclaimed sculptor Laurence Edwards, depicting a man who appears to be emerging from a lagoon.

The imposing statue, which is built made of bronze, will be the latest addition to the SCVA's sculpture trail and will be nestled among trees and bushes alongside a public footpath near the Broad.

While the statue itself is bronze, the mould for it included materials gathered from the site itself, including sticks and stones.

Some concerns had been raised following the planning application that it could cause distress, particularly to those who are of a nervous nature.

However, officers at Norwich City Council have used delegated authority to granted permission for the sculpture to be built.