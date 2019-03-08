Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Cabinet ministers including Norfolk MP Liz Truss go against the government in key Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 15 March 2019

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Elizabeth Truss Photo: UK Parliament

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Elizabeth Truss Photo: UK Parliament

UK Parliament

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss was one of seven Cabinet ministers who defied the government to vote against delaying Brexit last night.

MPs voted to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled date of March 29 in dramatic parliamentary scenes which saw the Conservative Party split down the middle.

More than half of Tory MPs - including seven Cabinet ministers, at least 33 other ministers and whips, and five party vice-chairs - voted against Theresa May’s motion to put back the date when Britain leaves the EU.

Chief whip Julian Smith abstained, with sources suggesting he did so in order to be able to “broker peace going forward”.

Among those voting in the opposite lobby to the Prime Minister was Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay, who had opened debate on the motion on behalf of the government.

Others included defence secretary Gavin Williamson, international trade secretary Liam Fox, leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom, transport secretary Chris Grayling, international development secretary Penny Mordaunt and chief secretary to the Treasury and Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

Ms Truss said last night: “I voted against a delay to Brexit. As a delay was passed by Parliament, I want to see deal agreed ASAP so we can minimise to short, technical, extension.”

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk), Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk), and Chloe Smith (Norwich North) also voted against the government.

While other Norfolk and Waveney MPs voted to extend Article 50.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman voted to extend Article 50 but tweeted last night: “Extraordinary. Many of us chose to resign from government because we disagreed with the PM and respect collective responsibility. Now anything goes. But when a prime minister’s own Cabinet ministers and whips vote against them, it’s all over.”

MPs also voted on whether to call a second referendum, an amendment put forward by The Independent Group’s Dr Sarah Wollaston.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis abstained from the vote, despite him previously welcoming his party backing another referendum.

The Labour Party told its MPs to abstain from voting on the amendment, as a spokesman for the People’s Vote campaign said they regarded the decision to press the referendum case to a vote as premature.

“We do not think today is the right time to test the will of the house on the case for a new public vote,” said the campaign spokesman.

“Instead, this is the time for parliament to declare it wants an extension of Article 50 so that, after two-and-a-half years of vexed negotiations, our political leaders can finally decide on what Brexit means.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lock-down at Norfolk school will be lifted shortly

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers target three Norwich shops with axe, knife and garden tool in two weeks

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Profits tank at Wetherspoons

Profits at pub chain JD Wetherspoon, which owns Norwich's Queen of Iceni, have tumbled. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Our best signing was Tim Krul’ – Webber launches passionate defence of Canaries keeper

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-2 win over Hull on Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists