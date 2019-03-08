Search

Advanced search

Decision due on school's £4m expansion which would double its size

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 09 October 2019

Artist's impressions of the new Hethersett Junior School building. Picture: NPS Group

Artist's impressions of the new Hethersett Junior School building. Picture: NPS Group

NPS Group

A £4m expansion of a school, which would see it almost double in size, could get the go-ahead this week, after late changes to the scheme.

David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Humbleyard. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Humbleyard. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

The plans for Hethersett Junior School had been due to be decided by Norfolk County Council's planning committee last month, but it was deferred.

Councillors voted to put off a decision after hearing from neighbours who had concerns that the expansion of the school, off Queens Road, would overshadow their gardens.

County councillor David Bills, who represents the Humbleyard division, had said people living in nearby Haconsfield had experienced difficulties getting information on the scheme.

The committee requested that the scheme be reconsidered. They asked that the design of the roof be looked at again, to help reduce the amount of shadowing in the gardens of neighbours.

Revised plans have since been drawn up by the council's own children's services department and members of the authority's planning committee will make a decision on Friday (October 11).

You may also want to watch:

The expansion would see the school become an all-through, 420-place primary school - doubling the current capacity of 240 pupils.

For that to happen, two new classrooms would be needed for each year group from reception year up to year six.

The plans would see a standalone classroom block built to accommodate the eight new classrooms needed, while the existing school building would be remodelled.

That would provide classrooms for years four to six and would include the conversions of two undersized classrooms to a library and group space.

The changes are needed because Hethersett is due to see increasing growth in the coming years, with 1,200 new homes approved to be built in the village.

At last month's meeting head teacher Matthew Parslow-Williams had told councillors there was significant pressure along the A11 corridor for pupil places, with the school already oversubscribed.

Officers are recommending that councillors agree to authorise Tom McCabe, director of community and environmental services, to grant planning permission.

If the expansion does get the go-ahead, then the school would aim to have it completed next year.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘Totally devastated’ - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Decision due on school’s £4m expansion which would double its size

Artist's impressions of the new Hethersett Junior School building. Picture: NPS Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists