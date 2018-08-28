Work on £1m schemes to ease traffic bottleneck still stuck at planning stage

Rush hour traffic queues at the junction of Vinces Road and Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Million pound schemes to help address long running traffic problems in a South Norfolk town are still at the design stage a year after funding was agreed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Almost £1m has been allocated to schemes to congestion including on Station Road in Diss. Picture: Adrian Cable Almost £1m has been allocated to schemes to congestion including on Station Road in Diss. Picture: Adrian Cable

The junction between Vinces Road and the A1066 at Victoria Road in Diss is often the cause of long tail backs and delays for commuters.

But hope that the notorious bottleneck would soon be tackled was raised when the mini-roundabout was one of two schemes in the town to receive money from Norfolk County Council in a bid to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

The council’s environment, development and transport committee last January announced it would be allocating £650,000 for improvements to the Vinces Road junction and £250,000 for a new link road between Station Road and Nelson Road.

However one year on there is no date for when the scheme will progress and work is not imminent.

A scheme to ease congestion in Diss at the roundabout at Vinces Road and Victoria Road is still being planned. Picture: Adrian Cable A scheme to ease congestion in Diss at the roundabout at Vinces Road and Victoria Road is still being planned. Picture: Adrian Cable

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are working on the design of the schemes and discussions with landowners are ongoing.”

Only when the process of land acquisitions required for the schemes is complete will the council be able to put a time schedule to when the projects will progress.

In a bid to indentify way to address congestion, Norfolk County Council has been working on a Diss Improvement Network strategy, one of a number of studies across the county looking at the transport impacts of growth in market towns.

A new survey on traffic congestion was carried out along the A1066 last summer using number plate recognition to assess through traffic at four junctions with the A1066 at Sawmills Road and the Vinces Road, Morrisons and Denmark Street roundabouts.

Businesses based Vinces Road and around Diss station had welcomed the funding for schemes that would relief traffic in the area.

The junction between the A1066 at Victoria Road and Vinces Road is a notorious bottleneck where at peak times motorists seeking to exit Vinces Road can face long delays.

The link from Station Road to Nelson Road will make it much easier for public transport to serve Diss Station.

The money being invested in Diss’ roads forms part of an extra £20 million which is being spent on Norfolk’s roads over the next four years.