Search

Advanced search

Pledge to keep tackling illegal tobacco, after 1.2 million cigarettes seized

PUBLISHED: 12:48 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 10 April 2020

Illegal cigarettes seized in Kings Lynn Photo: Norfolk County Council

Illegal cigarettes seized in Kings Lynn Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

Disrupting the supply of illegal tobacco in Norfolk and protecting vulnerable people from scams are among two of the priorities for the county’s watchdogs in the months ahead.

Sophie Leney, from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSophie Leney, from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The annual service plan of Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards department has just been agreed - outlining how they aim to protect people.

Last year, more than 1.2 million illegal cigarettes were seized in Norfolk.

Trading standards officers say supply is now spreading to smaller market towns, as well as places like Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

And they say criminal organisations are thought to control the illicit tobacco supply in parts of the county, including Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Trading Standards officers say illicit tobacco fails to carry health warnings and the unknown composition of the cigarettes presents an additional health hazard to smoking - already the major cause of death in the UK.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: “We will continue to work collaboratively with other agencies, to reduce the demand for illegal tobacco products, raise awareness of their dangers and increase intelligence reporting.

“We will work with our enforcement partners including Her Majesty Revenue and Customs, UK Border Agency, Norfolk police and district councils to identify and effectively tackle the wider, larger scale supply of illegal tobacco products.”

You may also want to watch:

People can report illegal tobacco sales in Norfolk, via the freephone Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 (freephone).

The department will also continue to tackle underage sales of alcohol and knives, while also focusing on dealing with scammers and rogue traders.

Ms Leney said: “As we have seen in the current COVID-19 environment, fraudsters will exploit any circumstances they can to steal money from both consumers and businesses. We will continue to work with partners to take a united stand against scams and scammers.

“We will support victims of scams; working with the Scams Prevention Service and we will continue to be a proactive member of the Norfolk Against Scams Partnership (NASP).

“The NASP is a partnership of organisations committed to taking a stand against scams and aiming to make Norfolk a scam-free county.

“We are working together to protect and support residents and businesses in Norfolk from scams, doorstep crime and fraud. We will continue to help grow the partnership.”

And she added: “It is really important that people report scams so we can share information about them and stop other consumers or businesses being caught out by them.”

· If you think you’ve been scammed, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and if you need advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. If you are in immediate danger, contact the police on 999.

Contact your bank if you think you have been scammed.

MORE: Illegal cigarettes seized in raid

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 re-opens after lorry crash closed it for six hours

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op

Lockdown could last ‘several more weeks’, Government adviser warns

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keep the music down and be careful with BBQs - plea to be good neighbours during lockdown

There have been a number of complaints to Broadland District Council from residents about neighbours during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24