Spate of scam calls prompt further warning

Waveney District Council is warning the public to be wary after further reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

A council has issued another warning to householders, following further reports of scam calls being made.

Last week residents were warned to be alert after householders received scam calls claiming to be from Waveney District Council, relating to council tax in the district.

And on Tuesday, December 18, another warning message was posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of another scam with callers claiming to be from Waveney District Council.

“The caller - claiming to be from a company calling on our behalf - tells the customer of a credit on their council tax account and requests the customer’s bank details in order to issue a refund.

“We will never call you and ask for your bank details - please do not give out your bank details over the phone and if you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

For further information and to become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/