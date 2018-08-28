Search

Advanced search

Green-light given for pioneering sand dump on Norfolk beaches to cost up to £22 million

PUBLISHED: 16:53 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 30 November 2018

Image shows how the coastline at Bacton and Walcott would look after sandscaping. Image: NNDC

Image shows how the coastline at Bacton and Walcott would look after sandscaping. Image: NNDC

Archant

More than 1.5 million cubic metres of sand will be dumped onto Norfolk beaches in a pioneering effort to stem the tide of coastal erosion.

Aerial view of Bacton, Date: Oct 2015. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Bacton, Date: Oct 2015. Picture: Mike Page

The huge sandscaping project will cost somewhere between £17 million and £22 million, and is aimed at protecting Bacton Gas Terminal and the villages of Bacton and Walcott from the sea.

Councillor Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said she was pleased planning permission had been granted for the project, which has been under discussion for more than a year.

Mrs Butikofer said: “This is an essential piece of work to protect both our Norfolk villages and nationally important infrastructure.

“It is an exciting project that will put north Norfolk on the map for leading the way in innovative technology solutions, tackling climate change on our doorstep.”

Aerial view of Bacton. Photo: Mike PageAerial view of Bacton. Photo: Mike Page

This will be the first time a project of this kind has been undertaken in the UK.

About one million cubic metres of sand will be dumped in front of the gas terminal, which was completed 50 years ago and handles a third of the UK’s gas supply.

Between 0.5 and 0.8 million cubic metres will be placed in front of Bacton and Walcott. The sand will go over a 5.7km stretch of beach.

All three areas are at risk of coastal erosion due to falling beach levels and rising sea levels. Sandscaping - which has already been successful in The Netherlands - is believed to give the best chance of sustaining the defences for the villages while ensuring the nationally critical gas infrastructure at Bacton Gas Terminal is protected.

It is thought the scheme will also provide much-needed protection for villages further afield, including Eccles and Sea Palling.

In June, the council Dutch firm Royal Haskoning DHV (RHDHV) as the scheme’s designers, at a cost of no more than £125,000.

Funding still needs to be finalised, and a construction contractor has to be appointed before work can start.

The government’s Marine Management Organisation agency will also need to grant a licence for the project.

The council it was hoped work would take place over spring and summer next year.

The smallest amount of sand which could be used - 1.5 million cubic metres - would be enough to cover 200 Carrow Road football pitches one metre deep in sand.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disgraced doctor accused of sexual assault has claim against him dismissed

GP Cyprian Okoro. Photo: by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (6052863d)

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast