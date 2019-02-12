Bacton sandscaping contractors visit north Norfolk council offices

The construction contract being signed by Steve Blatch (sitting, centre), North Norfolk District Council’s Head of Paid Service, and Jurjan Blokland (sitting, right), Chairman of Team Van Oord. The event saw project partners gather at NNDC’s headquarters in Cromer for the signing. Photo: NNDC Archant

Partners in a scheme to protect the north Norfolk coastline have signed a contract to carry out sandscaping construction work.

The contractor for the multi-million pound scheme to reinforce the shore from Bacton to Walcott was agreed at a council meeting in December last year.

And now contractor Team Van Oord visited the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) Cromer Road offices to formally sign the coastal management scheme contract on Tuesday, February 19.

Significant project milestones include the decommissioning of outfalls and building of a new outfall during May and June last year, and placing approximately 1.8 million cubic metres of sand on the beach off Bacton Gas Terminal, Bacton village and Walcott village last summer.

The sandscaping scheme will see sand placed on beaches covering a 5.7km length starting north-west of Bacton Gas Terminal and ending to the south-eastern extent of Walcott.

The scheme, led by NNDC and the Bacton Terminal Operators, was designed by consultancy Royal Haskoning DHV, and funded by the district council, and partners including the Bacton Terminal Operators, and the Environment Agency.

A million cubic metres of sand will be placed in front of Bacton Gas Terminal, with 0.8 million cubic metres at Bacton and Walcott, costing a total of between £18 million and £19 million, and Team Van Oord will give £25,000 towards NNDC’s Big Society Fund to support projects in the villages of Paston, Bacton and Walcott.

Sarah Bütikofer, NNDC leader, said: “I am delighted we’ve got to this stage in this crucial project, which will provide additional protection to nationally important infrastructure and local villages.

John Lee, Conservative leader, said: “Having been involved in this project from the outset I’m delighted it’s coming to fruition.

“I’d like to thank the council officers who worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

And John Rest, Independent leader, said: “NNDC is pleased to play a major part in this project.

“The benefit of this work will be of tremendous value to the residents in this area.”

Jurjan Blokland, Team Van Oord chairman, said: “We are excited to be chosen as contractor for this prestigious and innovative scheme and we look forward to working in collaboration with NNDC, Shell and Perenco to deliver it successfully.”