Village's long wait for new games arena could go on as government call-in looms

PUBLISHED: 16:06 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 09 August 2019

Plans for a new multi use games area at Salhouse Recreational Ground have been approved. Picture: Google

Plans for a new multi use games area at Salhouse Recreational Ground have been approved. Picture: Google

Approved plans to build a new multi-use games arena on a village recreation ground could face government scrutiny.

Salhouse Parish Council has successfully gained permission to build the new facility this week, which will see the caged sports field built on top of part of an existing football pitch.

The plans were given the go-ahead by Broadland Council's planning committee on Wednesday, but the decision could ultimately be overruled by central government.

Sport England, the government's sporting watchdog, indicated before the meeting that it objected to the scheme, opposing the loss of the football field.

However, the planning committee opted to vote with the recommendation of its officers and  approve it.

The parish council  has now been left to wait with bated breath over whether or not the scheme will be 'called  in'.

A spokesman for Sport England said the application will now be referred to the National Casework Unit, which will decide whether the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government needs to step in.

