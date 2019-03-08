Inspector says no to dog rehab in Norfolk village as charity’s appeal is dismissed

An animal charity’s bid to provide a rehabilitation centre for Romanian rescue dogs in a Norfolk village has again been rejected.

Safe Rescue for Dogs, a Norfolk-based charity which rescues and rehomes troubled dogs, wants to turn Hill House on Norwich Road in Marsham into a rehabilitation centre for dogs with behavioural issues.

It applied to Broadland District Council to build kennels in the grounds of the home, initially with space for 20 and later amended to 10.

However, in June 2018 this bid was refused by Broadland’s planning committee amid concerns over road safety and the welfare of sheep living nearby. The refusal came despite council officers recommending the plans for approval.

In January, the charity lodged an appeal against the decision with the planning inspectorate, in hopes of salvaging the project and making the vision a reality.

However, the appeal has ended in disappointment for the charity, with inspector Jonathan Price instead backing the council’s decision to refuse it.

In his report, Mr Price said: “Whilst recognising the animal welfare benefits of this venture, and those provided by native hedging and wild flower planing, for highway safety reasons I must conclude that the appeal be dismissed.”

These concerns relate to the fact that Hill House is directly off the A140 and the belief that extra car journeys would be generated by people visiting the centre.

Mr Price added: “In addition to the usual vehicular movement associated with residential occupation of a single dwelling there would be further in and out movements of rescue charity members and volunteers, as well as those associated with canine transit, veterinary visits, dog food deliveries and waste collections.”

Steve Riley, district councillor for Marsham, was one of the councillors who voted against the scheme, having raised concerns over disturbance to farm sheep, nuisance to neighbours and the traffic impact. He said: “I am pleased the inspector has dismissed the appeal as many residents were concerned and apprehensive should it be upheld.

“This decision vindicates the planning committee’s majority vote to refuse planning permission last June.” Bridget Foreman of SRfD declined to comment.