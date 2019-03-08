Search

'I'm not a professional politician' - Former journalist to stand for Brexit Party in next general election

PUBLISHED: 11:53 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 26 August 2019

Ruth Jolley, prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party on South West Norfolk. Picture: Brexit Party

Brexit Party

A former journalist has been confirmed as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Norfolk - and is likely to be up against a cabinet minister in her bid to be elected.

Ruth Jolley, who runs a pet care business and lives in Thetford, will represent the party in the South West Norfolk constituency - contesting for the seat currently held by secretary of state for international trade Liz Truss.

Originally from Wigan, the former newspaper journalist moved to the county three years ago, having also lived in London.

She said: "I'm not a professional politician - I'm an ordinary person who runs a small business.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Photo: PASouth West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Photo: PA

"I'm going into politics because I want to ensure that democracy is upheld and the referendum result to leave the EU is delivered properly.

"I've spent the last few years building up my own pet care business so know all about the challenges, joys and frustrations that small businesses face."

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder... from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

