'I'm not a professional politician' - Former journalist to stand for Brexit Party in next general election

A former journalist has been confirmed as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Norfolk - and is likely to be up against a cabinet minister in her bid to be elected.

Ruth Jolley, who runs a pet care business and lives in Thetford, will represent the party in the South West Norfolk constituency - contesting for the seat currently held by secretary of state for international trade Liz Truss.

Originally from Wigan, the former newspaper journalist moved to the county three years ago, having also lived in London.

She said: "I'm not a professional politician - I'm an ordinary person who runs a small business.

"I'm going into politics because I want to ensure that democracy is upheld and the referendum result to leave the EU is delivered properly.

"I've spent the last few years building up my own pet care business so know all about the challenges, joys and frustrations that small businesses face."