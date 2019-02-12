Search

Rush hour queues and traffic chaos in Norwich as drivers deal with Cattle Market Street closure

PUBLISHED: 17:54 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 25 February 2019

Cattle Market Street in Norwich has been closed, leading to queues in Rouen Road and Ber Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Long queues have been building up in Norwich city centre as rush hour drivers are diverted because of the closure of Cattle Market Street.

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street, towards Rose Lane, shut from today (Monday, February 25) for two weeks, at the junction with Rouen Road.

The closure is because of a £2.75m Transport for Norwich scheme making changes to improve traffic flow and pedestrian and cycle facilities on Rose Lane, which forms part of a wider project in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Traffic had been flowing normally throughout the morning, but rush hour has seen congestion as drivers navigate the diversion. Traffic coming from Rose Lane onto the closed road is being diverted via a right turn onto Rouen Road. Long queues of more than 120 cars are building up on that road, although drivers have been advised they can also travel along Thorn Lane and on to Ber Street.

The work aims to provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street.

The bus lane on Rose Lane has been removed permanently as part of the final scheme. The existing two lanes of general traffic will be maintained.

Vehicles joining Cattle Market Street from Rouen Road are not able to turn right, with traffic from Rose Lane directed to use the right hand lane to avoid the work.

CCTV is in place around the closure to keep an eye on rogue drivers.

The road is due to re-open on Sunday, March 17.

