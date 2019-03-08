Golf club's £10m move to begin as noise fears are dismissed

A city golf club's £10m move to a new home in the country has taken a key step forward, with the granting of a premises licence for events and entertainment.

The Royal Norwich, currently in Hellesdon, is due to move to its new home in Weston Park, Weston Longville in a matter of weeks, in a multi-million pound investment.

However, it faced a string of objections from neighbours over some of its plans for events in its clubhouse, with fears noise would encroach on the tranquillity of the area.

The licensing bid to Broadland Council included provisions for live music events and other functions, leading to a number of concerns being raised against the application.

However, the main cause of contention was the possibility of weddings being hosted at the site, which were downplayed by club bosses as just a small part of the offering.

Shelley Coventry, club secretary, said the club had no intention of advertising itself as a wedding venue, but that it wanted the option there in case one of its members wished to host their big day on site.

She said: "We will not advertise for weddings as this does not fit with our business plan.

"We want to work with the local community and make sure we have a good working relationship with them."

At a licensing committee considering the application, a number of neighbours spoke of their fears over noise from events put on for club members.

However Kevin Gooch, director of hospitality at the Royal Norwich, said the new clubhouse had been designed to include sound equipment the venue could control, meaning it could manage the volume of any functions.

He said: "We have been operating in Hellesdon for more than 100 years and not once have we fallen foul of the noise regulations in our licence.

"We will continue to operate this way in our new home."

Following lengthy discussions, the licensing sub-committee agreed to grant the licence, under the condition that live music events be restricted to inside the clubhouse.

The club is scheduled to move into its new home on Monday, September 16.