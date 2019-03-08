Search

Advanced search

Golf club's £10m move to begin as noise fears are dismissed

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 28 August 2019

The Royal Norwich Golf Club. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

The Royal Norwich Golf Club. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

Archant

A city golf club's £10m move to a new home in the country has taken a key step forward, with the granting of a premises licence for events and entertainment.

The Royal Norwich, currently in Hellesdon, is due to move to its new home in Weston Park, Weston Longville in a matter of weeks, in a multi-million pound investment.

However, it faced a string of objections from neighbours over some of its plans for events in its clubhouse, with fears noise would encroach on the tranquillity of the area.

The licensing bid to Broadland Council included provisions for live music events and other functions, leading to a number of concerns being raised against the application.

However, the main cause of contention was the possibility of weddings being hosted at the site, which were downplayed by club bosses as just a small part of the offering.

Shelley Coventry, club secretary, said the club had no intention of advertising itself as a wedding venue, but that it wanted the option there in case one of its members wished to host their big day on site.

She said: "We will not advertise for weddings as this does not fit with our business plan.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to work with the local community and make sure we have a good working relationship with them."

At a licensing committee considering the application, a number of neighbours spoke of their fears over noise from events put on for club members.

However Kevin Gooch, director of hospitality at the Royal Norwich, said the new clubhouse had been designed to include sound equipment the venue could control, meaning it could manage the volume of any functions.

He said: "We have been operating in Hellesdon for more than 100 years and not once have we fallen foul of the noise regulations in our licence.

"We will continue to operate this way in our new home."

Following lengthy discussions, the licensing sub-committee agreed to grant the licence, under the condition that live music events be restricted to inside the clubhouse.

The club is scheduled to move into its new home on Monday, September 16.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A1075 closed in both directions after serious crash

The A1075 has closed at Wretham. Photo: Norwich Police

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

Up to 75pc of all parking permits going unclaimed across council district

Up to 75pc of East Suffolk Council's parking permits are not being sold. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s amazing’ - Youth football club hails community after hundreds raised for torched clubhouse

Shrublands FC have set up a gofundme page after the club lost thousands of pounds worth of equipment in a fire on Tuesday night. Picture: Shrublands FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists