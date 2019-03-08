Golf club's wedding proposal faces fierce opposition from neighbours

The Royal Norwich Golf Club. Picture: Shorthose Russell. Archant

A city golf course preparing to move to its new home is facing fierce opposition from neighbours as it seeks its licence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Next month, the Royal Norwich Golf Club in Hellesdon relocates to a new site in Weston Longville, as the existing course makes way for housing.

The course owners have applied to Broadland District Council to license its new club, which will be decided later this month.

However, neighbours to the site have expressed fears that noise from the site will disrupt their homes - particularly given that the application mentions the club would seek to host weddings.

The licence would allow the club to host live music, functions and parties for its members - but it is the mention of weddings that has caused the most alarm among neighbours.

Peter Bulman, Conservative councillor for Great Witchingham, said: "The provision of a licence to enable to holding of wedding receptions will significantly increase the adverse impact on the adjacent residential areas, particularly Weston Longville and Lenwade."

Maria Veronese, a neighbour to the course, said: "We know from bitter experience that noise from such events travel a long way from the golf course - no matter what precautions, preventative measures and restrictions are made."

You may also want to watch:

Shelley Coventry, company secretary of the Royal Norwich Golf Club, however, said weddings were a very small part of the application and vision for the site.

She said: "We are not looking to become a wedding venue and will not be advertising ourselves as such - we just want the option to be there should a member approach us.

"We are very willing to work with people living nearby and want to do everything we can to be good neighbours."

MORE: First look at the new £10m Royal Norwich Golf Club at Weston Park



Miss Coventry added that golfing would be the club's top priority and that any event that could compromise the sporting offering would not be organised.

She added: "We will not be doing anything that interferes with golf and this application is simply future-proofing. We have ambitions of bringing major golfing tours and events to Norfolk and this will help with that."

Broadland Council's licensing committee will decide whether to approve the licence on Wednesday, August 28.