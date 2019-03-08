Search

Advanced search

Plans to bring Royal Hotel in Norwich back into action take big step forward

PUBLISHED: 10:44 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 03 October 2019

Plans to bring the Royal Hotel back into use have been recommended for approval Picture: The Norwich Society

Plans to bring the Royal Hotel back into use have been recommended for approval Picture: The Norwich Society

The Norwich Society

A plan to restore the former use of one of Norwich's most prominent buildings has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

The picture was taken as Laurel and Hardy prepared to leave The Royal Hotel for The Hippodrome Theatre in Norwich on their February 1954 appearance. Asked why they were wearing berets, they explained: ‚ÄòWe find they keep our heads warm in this climate, and they don‚Äôt take up so much room as hats when getting into low-roofed British cars.‚ÄôThe picture was taken as Laurel and Hardy prepared to leave The Royal Hotel for The Hippodrome Theatre in Norwich on their February 1954 appearance. Asked why they were wearing berets, they explained: ‚ÄòWe find they keep our heads warm in this climate, and they don‚Äôt take up so much room as hats when getting into low-roofed British cars.‚Äô

The Royal Hotel, which was designed by renowned architect Edward Boardman in the 1800s, has not been used for this function since 1977 - the same year the original Star Wars hit the big screens.

However earlier this year, Indian investment company Turnit Capital unveiled plans to convert part of the building back into a hotel, with global brand Accor lined up to operate it.

These plans now look step to move a step closer, with Norwich City Council's planning committee due to consider it next week.

And if members choose to follow the recommendations of planning officers at City Hall, the scheme will be given the go ahead.

The proposals had originally called for the hotel to include 127 bedrooms, however, this has since been reduced to 115, following negotiations with environmental protection officers at City Hall.

You may also want to watch:

A dozen of the rooms were originally proposed to be situated above the Be At One bar on Bank Plain, which opened around four years ago in place of the former Ponana.

However, environment officers were concerned this could result in noise complaints being made against the bar from future hotel guests.

This, a report to the planning committee says, would put the council in the awkward position of having to take action against the bar over noise nuisance, despite the bar having been there first.

As a result of these discussions, it was agreed these 12 rooms would instead be used as office space, bringing down the overall number of rooms in the hotel.

In his report, case officer Rob Webb said the development "would result in the optimum viable use of an historic listed building in the city centre, helping to encourage future maintenance and upkeep of the building".

He added: "It would also contribute to the increased vitality and activity in this part of the city centre, with associated social and economic benefits."

The planning committee will consider whether to grant permission on Thursday, October 10.

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Man downloaded indecent images of children while on cocktail of legal highs

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It doesn’t matter how old or fit you are’ - warning from survivor who had stroke at 19

Lily Aldis, who suffered a stroke, has joined the Stroke Association's Rebuilding Lives appeal. Photo: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists