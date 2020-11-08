Search

Amended plans for flats and café at historic hotel site

PUBLISHED: 13:45 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 08 November 2020

An amended scheme for the former Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft will be discussed next week. Pictures: Mick Howes

Amended plans to turn a historic hotel that has stood empty for more than a decade into flats and a café will be discussed next week.

A decision was delayed last month on redevelopment plans for the prominent former Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft.

A scheme to transform the hotel on London Road South with a café and 16 residential flats was deferred amid concerns over parking, bins and the size of the homes.

At a meeting of East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee last month developers were asked to tweak plans to address concerns over the provision of only eight parking spaces, and bin storage.

Now, an amended scheme has been lodged for the hotel which has been closed since 2009.

Applicants Lowestoft Court Apartments Ltd have now proposed “Redevelopment and extension of the former Royal Court Hotel to provide a café (A3) at

ground level and 15 residential flats.”

The amended scheme will be discussed at a meeting of East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north next Tuesday, November 10.

The plans have already been revised down from the 29 flats and a café originally proposed when a scheme was first lodged in March.

The prominent former hotel was originally opened in 1988 and ran as a 22-bedroom hotel until July 2009.

Since then, the building has been used as temporary accommodation for homeless people as well as an industrial space.

It was empty for more than 10 years until Lowestoft Court Apartments Ltd bought it in October 2019.

Councillors will be told planning officers recommend approval of the application.

The planning report states: “Following consideration and deferral of the application by members on October 13, the applicant has made modifications to the proposals in response to matters raised by councillors. The applicant wishes to invest in the site and bring it back to life.”

With an increase of dwelling sizes, waste management and bin stores and minor external alterations among the amended plans it adds: “The amended proposals continue to represent the efficient re-use of previously developed land.”

