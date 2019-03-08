Search

Advanced search

Row as consultation into £16m savings branded 'confusing'

PUBLISHED: 19:02 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 22 October 2019

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A decision to consult the public over a further £16m in savings has been branded "confusing" and "disgraceful" at a meeting.

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. Photo: ArchantNorfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk County Council's scrutiny committee 'called-in' the Conservative-controlled cabinet's decision to put plans for 2020/21 budget proposals to the public, saying there was not enough detail to merit an informed response.

The plans, which will mean a further £15.8m in savings has to be found, on top of just over £31m already agreed, will see an almost 4pc council tax rise, £7.2m in savings at adult social services and £3.8m saved from children's services. They will be put to the public for a response until the end of the year, before the council outlines specific budget proposals in January.

But at a scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, October 22, councillors disagreed over the wording of the cabinet's decision.

The opposition argued the public should be given more detail in order to respond to the plans, while a council legal officer said the proposals were simply budget outlines, and specific savings or service changes would undergo a separate consultation process.

Scrutiny committee chairman and leader of the Labour group Steve Morphew said: "The call-in is because, I certainly believe, there is not enough information in there for a proper consultation to take place with the public and for councillors to understand what's being proposed."

You may also want to watch:

And Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat councillor, said: "These are serious issues which people's lives will be affected by.

"To consider that the public should not be consulted is embarrassing and disrespectful."

He claimed the council were avoiding "delving into the detail", which he called "disgraceful".

Labour councillor Emma Corlett claimed the public would find the decision "confusing".

But Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, told the committee: "Consultation is not required when a council is considering a budget."

He added that the council had gone beyond the legal requirement for consultation, and said: "We would always like to have a fair, open and transparent decision on these matters and that is what I think this process is."

Helen Edwards, chief legal and monitoring officer, added: "It's never the case that at this stage we would have worked up proposals."

The committee voted against returning the decision to cabinet.

Most Read

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farmer leaves £1m to hospital in will

Norfolk farmer Douglas de Bootman left £1m to Cromer Hospital in his will. Picture: NNUH Trust

New McDonald’s to open on A11

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant. Picture: McDonald's

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) Ben Matthews and Matthew Oarton. (Bottom row left to right) Kane Smith and Tony Rand. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Huge injury boost for Canaries as Godfrey confirms he’s fit to face Manchester United

Ben Godfrey at a signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Builder who stopped £76,000 of works investigated by Trading Standards

Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons Ltd, is being investigated by Trading Standards after stopping building works in the homes of Jojo Pazhayatti and Kirsti Paul (pictured). Picture: Denise Bradley

Mystery leak closes part of Norwich Primark store

Primark on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which is partly cordoned off because of a leak Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists