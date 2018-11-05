Search

Advanced search

Row over fate of Norfolk’s children’s centres intensifies after MP’s ‘playing politics’ tweet

05 November, 2018 - 18:00
Brandon Lewis. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Brandon Lewis. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Archive/PA Images

The row over controversial proposals to close Norfolk’s children’s centres has intensified after Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis accused campaigners of “playing politics”.

Labour county councillor Emma Corlett. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Labour county councillor Emma Corlett. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council announced in September a review of the service could see 46 of the 53 children’s centres close their doors.

The council, which is cutting the budget for the services to £5m says it would mean a better service, less reliant on buildings.

But, the proposals have sparked a series of demonstrations across the county. And last week, the police were called to a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council where the issue was being discussed.

When a few of the protesters – who had attended to support a Labour motion around children’s centres – refused to leave the council chamber, the meeting was adjourned and police called.

And Mr Lewis tweeted: “We saw the shouty reality of Corbyn’s Labour Party in Great Yarmouth this week, shipping people in from Norwich to try and boost their noise. No real regard for welfare of local vulnerable people, just playing politics.”

But his tweet sparked angry responses, including from Labour county councillor Emma Corlett, who had gone from Norwich to attend the Yarmouth meeting.

She tweeted: “The public gallery was packed. I was there to support colleagues by live-tweeting the meeting so they could focus on debate. Neither of us uttered a single word. So get your facts straight.

“And we weren’t shipped in. I drove. We fitted in the front of my vehicle, back seats not even needed. That’s how many of us were there.”

Karen Davis, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said she had gone in that capacity.”

She tweeted: “I have visited centres, spoken with staff, collated data around digital exclusion, fuel poverty, income and education alongside social mobility stats. What have you done to help the parents in your constituency?”

Mr Lewis replied: “Standing up for them getting a better service against your political gaming where you avoid doing the right thing to ensure better services”.

Consultation over the future of the centres, at https://norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/childrenscentres-2, closes on Monday, November 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast