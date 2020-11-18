Search

Advanced search

Row over claims council leader ‘defamed’ rival political group members

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 November 2020

West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A legal row has broken out over claims a Norfolk council leader defamed members of a rival political group during a meeting.

West Norfolk Borough Council independent group leader Terry Parish. Picture: Matthew Usher.West Norfolk Borough Council independent group leader Terry Parish. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Jim Moriarty, an independent West Norfolk borough councillor, has accused the council leader Brian Long of falsely claiming independent members leaked information to journalists. Both sides deny any wrongdoing and have involved lawyers in the row.

Briefings were held during the summer to inform all councillors about steps being taken to tackle coronavirus within the district.

But during a council meeting on July 9, independent group leader Terry Parish asked Mr Long why these briefings were stopped.

Mr Long said at the time: “The reason I stopped briefing the opposition group was that information that was imparted at a session within minutes of the meeting finishing appeared in the press.”

Independent councillor Jim Moriarty. Picture: Jim MoriartyIndependent councillor Jim Moriarty. Picture: Jim Moriarty

READ MORE: ‘Women can multitask’: council leader criticised for comment during meeting

A letter, sent by Mr Moriarty’s lawyers Hayes+Storr, and seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), was then sent to Mr Long in August, and said: “It is clear you are seeking to defame our client and the independent group by notifying the public of false allegations.”

But the council’s legal firm, Weightmans LLP, wrote back in October denying liability.

The letter, also seen by the LDRS said: “We do not believe there are sufficient grounds to pursue action against our client.”

Commenting on the row, Mr Moriarty said: “He hides behind the borough’s tax-payer funded lawyers.

“It’s absurd - it is not the council which has lied, it is just Mr Long.

“It is a disgrace and brings the council and the Conservative administration into disrepute.”

READ MORE: Council leader criticised over climate reshuffle goes ahead despite protests

He added: “He must either apologise, as I have asked and make good the damage he has done, or he must prove his claims.

“I cannot allow these lies to remain unchallenged. I will not be intimidated or bullied into silence.

“Mr Long must admit he misled fellow councillors, officers and the public and accept the consequences, or he should prove his allegations.”

A council spokesman said: “Under the council’s insurance policy, conditional cover is provided where defamation claims are made against officers and/or councillors.

“The council has adopted the same procedure as it would in relation to any member against whom such a claim is made.

“As these matters relate to an ongoing legal claim, the council has no further comment to make.”

Mr Long was approached for comment.

READ MORE: Council leader told to apologise to residents for ‘inflammatory schadenfreude’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Decision on outdoor learning centre Holt Hall’s future expected early next month

A decision on the future of Holt Hall, which could be facing closure, will be made next month.

Mick Dennis: Etty Smith was a remarkable woman and proper Norwich to the end

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Council bid to push for second homes tax dodge loophole review succeeds

Norfolk councillors have called on the government to review a law allowing second-home owners to avoid paying council tax. Pictured, councillor Liz Withington. Photo: Archant

72 arrested after smuggled migrants found on fishing boat off Norfolk coast

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA