Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It’s inappropriate’ - Councillor accused of falling asleep during meeting

PUBLISHED: 18:24 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 11 November 2020

Nigel Pearce was criticised for appearing to be asleep during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: YouTube

Nigel Pearce was criticised for appearing to be asleep during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: YouTube

Archant

A row has broken out over claims a councillor “cast shame” on his authority after appearing to fall asleep in a livestreamed meeting.

Christopher Cushing, Nigel Pearce and MP Duncan Baker. Picture: North Norfolk ConservativesChristopher Cushing, Nigel Pearce and MP Duncan Baker. Picture: North Norfolk Conservatives

Nigel Pearce, a Conservative member of North Norfolk District Council, was accused of being “fast asleep” in a scrutiny meeting held on Wednesday, November 11.

During the meeting, the Liberal Democrat councillor Nigel Lloyd described Mr Pearce’s apparent inattention as “inappropriate”.

But afterwards, the former Lib Dem denied the claim he was asleep and said he was listening in as an observer while working.

READ MORE: Councillor defects to Conservative Party after swearing in Zoom meeting

Nigel Lloyd, councillor on NNDC. Photo: NNDCNigel Lloyd, councillor on NNDC. Photo: NNDC

Mr Pearce, who left the Lib Dem group after apologising for calling a female colleague “you bitch” during a livestreamed meeting said he had formally complained about Mr Lloyd’s allegations.

During a discussion on the new Serco waste contract, Mr Pearce appeared to have his eyes closed.

Mr Lloyd said: “I just think it’s inappropriate for somebody on a livestream to be fast asleep and it casts shame on this council.

“If you look around the screens you’ll know exactly who I’m talking about. It brings the council’s activities in a bad light.”

Nigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDCNigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDC

Scrutiny chairman Nigel Dixon said he “couldn’t see what it was you were referring to but I assume it’s been dealt with”.

But chief executive Steve Blatch said the meeting should continue. and Mr Pearce later appeared to vanish from the meeting stream.

READ MORE: Second councillor quits Liberal Democrat group and joins Conservatives

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Pearce said Mr Lloyd’s comments were “totally unjustified, totally unrequired and unwarranted”.

He said he was not asleep and added: “I was an observer. I am not a member of the committee. I was working at the same time.

“I was fully aware of what was going on and I was just about to ask a question. The fact I was looking away from the screen may have been where he got the wrong conception from.”

He said he had complained “through the official channels” and added: “I also think it was completely lacking in respect and political point scoring.”

And Mr Lloyd said: “He has a right to put in a complaint. I just felt in a public meeting it was undignified and made us look bad.

“If he says he was working at the same time I’m not going to challenge that - but people can judge for themselves.

“I was concerned that he was unwell and an officer contacted him after the meeting.

“I’m glad he’s fit and healthy but if he was unwell he should have excused himself.”

READ MORE: Council failed to publish register of interests for almost a year after councillor’s election

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

School pupils told to wear masks in classrooms

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

Which Norwich City player features in a new soap opera this weekend?

Recording outside for Parklife, the new Norwich-based soap opera (C) Nick Wright