Search

Advanced search

Poll

‘Totally irresponsible’: Row erupts as town market reopens

PUBLISHED: 11:22 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 May 2020

Swaffham Town Council made the decision to re-open the market after a number of traders and residents got in touch with the desire of heading back to the stalls. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Swaffham Town Council made the decision to re-open the market after a number of traders and residents got in touch with the desire of heading back to the stalls. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

A council has defended its decision to revive an 800-year-old market for the first time since lockdown, despite criticism from residents.

Swaffham Town Council made the decision to re-open the market after a number of traders and residents got in touch about heading back to the stalls.

The market closed on March 24 after the Prime Minister introduced national lockdown.

In a statement, Swaffham Town Council said: “A small food market will be held in Swaffham Market place this Saturday, May 2.

“A new layout with stalls spaced out on the wide and open market area will be in place. Market customers will be asked to be patient observing a one-way system through the market, queuing at two- metre intervals.

Swaffham Town Council made the decision to re-open the market after a number of traders and residents got in touch with the desire of heading back to the stalls. Picture: Matthew Usher.Swaffham Town Council made the decision to re-open the market after a number of traders and residents got in touch with the desire of heading back to the stalls. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“We hope that residents respect the new way of working and please note that if we feel that guidelines are not being followed we do have the ability to close the market immediately.

“Council staff will be on hand to provide assistance and direct anyone to the appropriate queue.”

The regular food traders, supplying essential items such as fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, bread and cheese, have been invited to bring their stalls and trade from 8am to 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

The decision has caused some residents to question the reopening, with one commenter saying it was “totally irresponsible”.

Cathy Friend said: “Seems a ridiculous decision and putting people at great risk unnecessarily so. I work for the NHS and this is totally irresponsible.”

In response to criticism, the town council said: “It is understandable to see the reactions to the decision to reopen the market.

“The aim is to safely provide an opportunity for people to purchase food (as all supermarkets are doing).

“We have had numerous enquiries as to why the market has been closed, as some people would feel safer purchasing food outside at a market rather than inside a supermarket.

“We understand that not everyone wants to use the market or believes it should be open.

“We hope that those who do wish to use the market do so on their own, buy the goods they need and return home when they have finished.

“We certainly would not encourage any browsing or socialising.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24