Roundabout on A140 to close for five nights for £150,000 resurfacing work

PUBLISHED: 10:04 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 22 September 2020

The A140 Cromer Road / Holt Road roundabout near Horsford will close for five nights. Pic: Google Maps.

Drivers will face diversions when a roundabout on one of the main roads in and out of Norwich is closed for five nights for £150,000 of roadworks.

Work to resurface the southern A140 Cromer Road roundabout, near Horsford, and the A140 Holt Road is due to begin on Monday, October 5.

Norfolk County Council is carrying out the work at the road, close to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, at night to minimise disruption.

But it will mean the road will be shut for five nights, with a closure needed from 7pm to 6am each night, which the council says is “essential” to ensure work can be done safely and efficiently.

The road will remain open as normal from 6am to 7pm.

The county council said: “We will try to reduce the impact on the road network as much as possible and will ensure the loudest works will be completed before 11pm to minimise disturbance.

“We are grateful for people’s patience while this road surface improvement work takes place. If access for emergency services is required, the site staff will ensure access past the works.”

The £150,000 work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.

The work comes at a time when drivers on the A140 have already been affected by roadworks while new gas pipes are put in.

