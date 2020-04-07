Search

Advanced search

Council houses dozens of rough sleepers during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:51 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 07 April 2020

East Suffolk Council provided emergency accommodation to dozens of rough sleepers in Waveney during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

East Suffolk Council provided emergency accommodation to dozens of rough sleepers in Waveney during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Dozens of rough sleepers have been placed in emergency accommodation during the Coronavirus crisis.

East Suffolk Council have taken steps to protect homeless people across Waveney from sleeping rough during the pandemic.

The emergency accommodation consists of social housing stock, self-contained hotel rooms and private housing which has been furnished with essentials, including furniture, white goods and food parcels.

The social housing stock became available when the Gateway to Homechoice scheme, which gives residents the opportunity to bid for council and social housing properties, was suspended last month following the Coronavirus outbreak.

This has enabled the council to use vacant housing stock to temporarily accommodate homeless people.

Councillor Richard Kerry, cabinet member for housing, said: “Everyone involved has put in a huge effort to ensure all rough sleepers in East Suffolk have been allocated accommodation, giving them a safe place to practice social distancing or self-isolation in line with official guidelines.

“This has been a huge challenge and I would personally like to thank all teams involved who have gone above and beyond their daily duties to make this happen at such sort notice.

“It continues to be vitally important that everyone follows the guidelines of staying at home and practicing social distancing to keep themselves and others safe, so it remains a key priority for us to ensure that everyone has the spcae and support they need to do so.”

The quick response was made possible by the council’s Housing Needs, Tenancy Services and Repairs and Maintenance teams, supported by the Ministry of Housing, Communitites and Local Government, to ensure homeless people were allocated vacant accommodation at short notice.

Last week, it was revealed East Suffolk Council had transformed an empty sheltered housing property to help vulnerable people in the community.

The Avenue Mansions property, on Royal Avenue in Lowestoft, consists of eight flats and had been empty since late last year, when former residents had to permanently leave their homes for an extensive programme of maintenance. All flats underwent safety inspections, deep cleaning and various repairs.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates
Drive 24