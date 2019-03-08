Rooftop Gardens caught up in noise row with neighbours over bank holiday event

The bosses of a Norwich restaurant and bar have insisted they do everything they can to be good neighbours, following a number of noise complaints over the weekend.

The Rooftop Gardens, in the Union Building on Rose Lane, hosted an event on Sunday called Kissed on the Roof Festival - an all day club-style event with live DJs and performers.

The event, which was organised by an outside promoter, ran from noon until 11pm, but finished 30 minutes ahead of schedule following several complaints over noise from neighbours.

Reports from neighbours to the venue described the music as being at "a ridiculous level", which began at 12pm and continued through the afternoon and evening.

Glenn Walker, operations director of Rooftop Gardens, said: "We have held events like the one at the weekend in the past and each time the organisers get appropriate temporary events notices from the city council.

"We do everything in our power to be good neighbours and desperately don't want to upset anybody, which is why we only host these events three times a year - one of which is on New Year's Eve.

"We always try as much as possible to work with our neighbours and take them into consideration."

Mr Walker said the venue had made approaches to neighbours to discuss how best they could tackle noise issues, but that people were reluctant to engage with them.

He added: "Having an open air area is a challenge but we have sound engineers who monitor levels both inside and outside, do not hold events until two or three in the morning and do all we can to try and have amicable relationships with our neighbours.

"We are a stone's throw from Prince of Wales Road, the busiest late night area in the city, and quite often people will complain about us for noise that has actually come from other venues - which is a shame."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "We received complaints about noise from the event at the Rooftop Gardens which took place on May 5.

"We've met with the owners and are working closely with them to reduce the potential noise disturbances in future and will continue to monitor the situation and ensure licensing conditions are met."