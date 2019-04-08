Search

Roadworks in Thorpe St Andrew due to start

08 April, 2019 - 06:30
Roadworks are due to start in Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Google Maps.

Roadworks are due to start in Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

Drivers will face delays from today when six weeks of work starts to make a pavement in Thorpe St Andrew better.

The work, which will cost £40,000, will be carried out in Booty Road.

Norfolk County Council says the work is the second phase of pavement improvement work for the street, with the latest work being done on the pavement to the south side.

The council said there would be some “unavoidable delays”, with traffic lights in place.

As part of the work, existing bus stops will be upgraded to give them user friendly raised kerbs to make it easier for people to get on buses.

Temporary bus stops will be in place along the road while the improvements are made.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience and said access to homes in Booty Road would be maintained.

