Speed limit set to be cut to 20mph in dozens more Norwich roads

More Norwich roads look set to get 20mph limits. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY . © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Speed limits of 20mph look set to be introduced on dozens more Norwich roads as part of a half a million package of changes.

The reduced limits for residential streets in the Dereham Road, Old Palace Road and Heigham Street areas of the city are due to be rubber-stamped at a meeting tomorrow.

Council bosses say cutting the limits from 30mph to 20mph will slow down traffic, improve the highways for all road users and make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

During consultation over the speed limit cut 59 people responded, with all but one in favour of 20mph limits.

Council officers are recommending that the joint committee for Transforming Cities Fund projects, made up of county, city and district councillors, gives the scheme the go-ahead at their County Hall meeting.

Dozens more roads in Norwich could become 20mph zones. Pic: Google Maps. Dozens more roads in Norwich could become 20mph zones. Pic: Google Maps.

Councillors will also be asked to agree to new pedestrian crossings in Heigham Street where it meets Mile Cross Road and at the junction of Bowthorpe Road, Hotblack Road and Dereham Road.

During the consultation over the proposals, there were requests for Bowthorpe Road to be made 20mph, along with the whole of Waterworks Road.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo said: "The proposed new pedestrian crossings at these busy junctions and 20mph on selected side streets are a welcome first step to improving pedestrian safety.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Residents and Green councillors would like to see further road safety measures in the Dereham Road area in a future Transforming Cities bid.

"Measures required include a 20mph speed limit along Bowthorpe Road to slow down vehicles which often exceed the current 30mph limit, supported by traffic calming measures such as new zebra crossings on speed tables."

But officers said Bowthorpe Road has high levels of traffic, is relatively wide and straight and traffic calming would be needed to encourage drivers to stick to 20mph.

They said that was "neither desirable or possible with the limited funds".

A section of Waterworks Road near Wensum Junior School would be made 20mph, with speed cushions installed, but the remainder of the road would still have a 30mph limit.