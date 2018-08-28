Roads in Norfolk village to shut for two days for £72,000 of resurfacing work

Hockwold Road, Weeting, will be shut on Thursday, January 24 for resurfacing. Picture: JThomas Archant

Two main roads will be closed for a day each next week as resurfacing work takes place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Road and Hockwold Road in Weeting, near Brandon, will be shut on Wednesday, January 23 and Thursday, January 24 for resurfacing work which is due to take one day.

The work will cost County Hall £72,000 in total.

Brandon Road will shut at the junction with Peppers High Hill with a diversion via Methwold, Mundford and Brandon in operation between 7.30am and 5pm on Wednesday.

Hocwold Road will then shut the following day with a diversion route via Feltwell in operation between 9am and 4pm.

Access to businesses and houses on the road will be kept open from one end of the road, and pedestrian access will also be maintained.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.”