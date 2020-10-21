Road safety and privacy fears over live-in annex plans for village chapel

A application for an expansion of the Broome Methodist Chapel has been submitted to South Norfok Council. Photo: Archant

Plans to expand a village chapel have sparked concern among residents over road safety and fears of a lack of privacy.

An application for an expansion of the Broome Methodist Chapel has been submitted to South Norfolk Council for consideration.

The scheme would see a new rear extension built to house toilet blocks and the creation of a new residential annexe, used as a live-in facility at the site, on Sun Road in Broome, near Bungay.

The application form described the plans as a “rear extension to form a new toilet block and the creation of a new residential annexe to house the resident religious leader”.

But the application prompted concern from neighbours over highways and privacy issues.

John Ann Frost, who lives on nearby Sunley Close, said: “We cannot support the plans for the chapel, the main reason being the danger of extra traffic.

“Before the bypass was granted a dear friend had an accident in Broome with severe injuries.

“We don’t want a repeat.”

While Claire Oram, also from Sunley Close, added: “Many cars are already frequently parking on the curb - blocking pedestrians and posing a danger to life. I have personally come close to having an accident on several occasions.”

And Julie Wakefield, from Sun Road, said: “When cars are parked on the road it becomes a very dangerous place. There is no lighting and minimal pavements.”

The plans propose to increase parking from zero to two spaces.

Pauline Reeder, a resident on Sunley Close said she had concerns about being overlooked.

“The upstairs windows would over look my property and would intrude upon my privacy,” she said. “I am elderly and a carer for my husband. I am unable to get out and really value my garden.”

While Paul Austin, Broome Parish Clerk, said the council wanted the application refused.

And Fred Hartwell, chairman of Broome Village Hall Management Committee, added: “Broome Village Hall has very limited car parking space.

The hall is in constant use and is a very important hub for the village, playing an important part in the wellbeing of the village of Broome and its people.

“I was told that they would expect around 50 people to be attending the building when in use with attendees coming from Manchester and London.”

The planning agent was approached for comment.

