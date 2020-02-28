Search

Advanced search

Road safety fears could see council refuse HGV plans for builders yard

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 March 2020

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre are set to be turned down. Photo: Google Streetview

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre are set to be turned down. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre are set to be turned down.

A proposal to turn McCafferty's Builders Yard into a training centre will be considered by Broadland Council next week.

And the plans are recommended for refusal after the parish council and the highways authority highlighted concerns about HGVs passing through the village.

The application, for the half a hectare of land at Mill Lane, Felthorpe, would see staff from existing Norwich sites relocated.

Training would include on and off-site driving, forklift training and classroom sessions, and the site's proposed hours of opening would be 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, with five full-time and three part-time jobs provided.

The application said "minor alterations would be required" with parking available for 26 cars.

But a report published ahead of Broadland District Council's planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 4, stated: "The proposal has potential to generate employment but recommendation is for refusal."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the parish council said: "Felthorpe Parish Council - on behalf of Felthorpe residents - objects unreservedly.

"The applicant's decision to move from their locations in predominately industrial sites, to a small rural village is an enigma.

"The parish council continues to campaign to introduce a weight restriction due to nearby roads unsuitability for HGVs.

"The NDR has had minimal impact on the number of vehicles rat running through the village." And the county council highways authority said: "Mill Lane is a narrow, single-track rural lane totally unsuited to HGV traffic.

"Site vehicle access has severely sub-standard visibility. Locating a HGV training centre at this rural location is totally unsatisfactory."

While councillor Lisa Starling, who asked the committee to consider the application, said 32 objections had been received, which included the site's unsuitability for HGVs, the effect on road safety, and a risk of noise and disturbance to residents.

However, planning officers did say the proposal would "result in some economic benefit" due to providing eight jobs and "make effective use of a brownfield site", without causing any "significant detrimental impact on residential amenity".

But officers recommended the application be refused due to concerns over road safety.

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Historic town pub re-opens specialising in steaks and grazing plates

The Wenns Chop and Ale House KIngs Lynn General manager Paul Turner Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

231-year-old pub spared demolition

Broadland District Council have rejected plans to demolsih The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Row over bid to build 600 homes across Norfolk

Almost 140 homes are due to be built in Acle under the Repton Homes scheme. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A warning has been issued after reports dogs have been poisoned at Mousehold Heath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called to gas leak report

Checks were made in Newbegin Road in Norwich after gas leak reports. Pic: Google Street View

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner A young couple who have managed to buy their own home and the sacrifices they've had to make to save, North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24