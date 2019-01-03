£2m repair boost for west Norfolk’s bumpy fen roads
Drivers will have smoother, safer journeys thanks to a £2m boost for west Norfolk’s roads.
The money will be spent on repairs at 26 different sites in the Fens over the next three months.
It is part of the extra £12.7m Norfolk County Council received from the government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.
Martin Wilby, chair of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “This represents a significant investment in west Norfolk’s fen roads which were particularly badly affected by the heatwave over the summer, and the Beast from the East, last February and March.
“The extra Government money is very welcome and we’re making sure we spend it where it’s most needed.”
Fen roads are built on peat, which expands and contracts at different times of the year, causing bumps and dips in the tarmac.
A specialist surface recycling technique will be used to return the bumpy roads to a level surface.
The current section of road will be pulverised and re-laid giving a smooth finish which will then be topped with a new tarmac surface.
Information on any temporary road closures that may be necessary will be provided to residents and businesses adjacent to the resurfacing schemes before work gets under way.
The £2m repair and resurfacing work will begin towards the end of January on sections of road at the following locations:
Engine Road – Hilgay
Magdalen High Road – St Germans
Station Road – Hilgay
West Drove North – Walpole and West Walton
The Street – Marham
Poplar Row Road – Outwell
Lady Drove – Downham West
The Drove – Stow Bardolph
River Bank – Hilgay
Outwell Road – Stow Bardolph
Hundred Foot Bank – Welney
Stow Road – Magdalen
Severalls Road – Methwold
Watlington Road – Tottenhill
Thieves Bridge Road – Watlington
College Road – Wereham
Middle Drove – Marshland St James
Robbs Lane – Outwell
Black Drove – Feltwell
Spice Chase – Tilney St Lawrence
Garners Lane – Marshland St James
Marshland Fen Road – Stow Bardolph
Birchfield Road – Nordelph
Boothes Road – Nordelph
Rands Drove – Marshland St James
Gooses Lane – Marshland St James