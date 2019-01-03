Search

Advanced search

£2m repair boost for west Norfolk’s bumpy fen roads

03 January, 2019 - 13:52
Fen roads are prone to subsidence - Engine Road, at Ten Mile Bank, in 2011 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fen roads are prone to subsidence - Engine Road, at Ten Mile Bank, in 2011 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Archant © 2011 01603 772434

Drivers will have smoother, safer journeys thanks to a £2m boost for west Norfolk’s roads.

The money will be spent on repairs at 26 different sites in the Fens over the next three months.

It is part of the extra £12.7m Norfolk County Council received from the government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.

Martin Wilby, chair of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “This represents a significant investment in west Norfolk’s fen roads which were particularly badly affected by the heatwave over the summer, and the Beast from the East, last February and March.

“The extra Government money is very welcome and we’re making sure we spend it where it’s most needed.”

Fen roads are built on peat, which expands and contracts at different times of the year, causing bumps and dips in the tarmac.

A specialist surface recycling technique will be used to return the bumpy roads to a level surface.

The current section of road will be pulverised and re-laid giving a smooth finish which will then be topped with a new tarmac surface.

Information on any temporary road closures that may be necessary will be provided to residents and businesses adjacent to the resurfacing schemes before work gets under way.

The £2m repair and resurfacing work will begin towards the end of January on sections of road at the following locations:

Engine Road – Hilgay

Magdalen High Road – St Germans

Station Road – Hilgay

West Drove North – Walpole and West Walton

The Street – Marham

Poplar Row Road – Outwell

Lady Drove – Downham West

The Drove – Stow Bardolph

River Bank – Hilgay

Outwell Road – Stow Bardolph

Hundred Foot Bank – Welney

Stow Road – Magdalen

Severalls Road – Methwold

Watlington Road – Tottenhill

Thieves Bridge Road – Watlington

College Road – Wereham

Middle Drove – Marshland St James

Robbs Lane – Outwell

Black Drove – Feltwell

Spice Chase – Tilney St Lawrence

Garners Lane – Marshland St James

Marshland Fen Road – Stow Bardolph

Birchfield Road – Nordelph

Boothes Road – Nordelph

Rands Drove – Marshland St James

Gooses Lane – Marshland St James

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists