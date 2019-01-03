£2m repair boost for west Norfolk’s bumpy fen roads

Fen roads are prone to subsidence - Engine Road, at Ten Mile Bank, in 2011 Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant © 2011 01603 772434

Drivers will have smoother, safer journeys thanks to a £2m boost for west Norfolk’s roads.

The money will be spent on repairs at 26 different sites in the Fens over the next three months.

It is part of the extra £12.7m Norfolk County Council received from the government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.

Martin Wilby, chair of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “This represents a significant investment in west Norfolk’s fen roads which were particularly badly affected by the heatwave over the summer, and the Beast from the East, last February and March.

“The extra Government money is very welcome and we’re making sure we spend it where it’s most needed.”

Fen roads are built on peat, which expands and contracts at different times of the year, causing bumps and dips in the tarmac.

A specialist surface recycling technique will be used to return the bumpy roads to a level surface.

The current section of road will be pulverised and re-laid giving a smooth finish which will then be topped with a new tarmac surface.

Information on any temporary road closures that may be necessary will be provided to residents and businesses adjacent to the resurfacing schemes before work gets under way.

The £2m repair and resurfacing work will begin towards the end of January on sections of road at the following locations:

Engine Road – Hilgay

Magdalen High Road – St Germans

Station Road – Hilgay

West Drove North – Walpole and West Walton

The Street – Marham

Poplar Row Road – Outwell

Lady Drove – Downham West

The Drove – Stow Bardolph

River Bank – Hilgay

Outwell Road – Stow Bardolph

Hundred Foot Bank – Welney

Stow Road – Magdalen

Severalls Road – Methwold

Watlington Road – Tottenhill

Thieves Bridge Road – Watlington

College Road – Wereham

Middle Drove – Marshland St James

Robbs Lane – Outwell

Black Drove – Feltwell

Spice Chase – Tilney St Lawrence

Garners Lane – Marshland St James

Marshland Fen Road – Stow Bardolph

Birchfield Road – Nordelph

Boothes Road – Nordelph

Rands Drove – Marshland St James

Gooses Lane – Marshland St James