Drivers warned road will be closed as part of £500,000 work to speed up bus journeys

Roundhouse Way in Cringleford will be shut for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

A road leading to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will be shut for part of this weekend, as work continues on a £500,000 project to cut travel times for buses.

Work on a bus interchange, close to the A11 Newmarket Road roundabout, started in February and should be completed later this month.

The interchange will include two bus stops, a bus-only access road, lighting, seating and waiting shelters with travel information.

It will mean bus passengers travelling into Norwich from Wymondham, Hethersett, Attleborough and Thetford will be able to change for quicker services to the hospital and the university.

The bulk of the work, so far, has been done away from the main road, but drivers will face disruption this Sunday, when part of Roundhouse Way will be shut.

Roundhouse Way will be closed, from 7am to 7pm, between the exit of the A11 Newmarket Road roundabout and the first roundabout on the road. That is so resurfacing work can be done.

The rest of the work, which also includes a new cycleway, pedestrian access and landscaping, is due to be completed by the end of the month.

Buses will be able to make use of the improvements from later this year.

Council officers say the changes being made could cut around 25 minutes off people's bus journeys.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich said "The Roundhouse Way bus interchange will transform services for those travelling to the hospital, UEA, Norwich Research Park and the surrounding residential areas.

"On completion, people will be able to pick up connecting services directly to these destinations, avoiding the need to travel into the city and back out again.

"Not only will it provide a much more efficient service for existing passengers, but will hopefully encourage more people to travel to the area by bus, helping to relieve congestion along this route.

"Most of the construction has taken place on land next to the road, so work hasn't impacted too heavily on traffic flow, but the closure this weekend is to complete the necessary resurfacing work.

"We have programmed this on a Sunday to minimise impact, but would like to thank residents and anyone else affected for their patience during this time."