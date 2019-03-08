Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Drivers warned road will be closed as part of £500,000 work to speed up bus journeys

PUBLISHED: 14:24 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 09 May 2019

Roundhouse Way in Cringleford will be shut for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Roundhouse Way in Cringleford will be shut for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A road leading to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will be shut for part of this weekend, as work continues on a £500,000 project to cut travel times for buses.

Work on a bus interchange, close to the A11 Newmarket Road roundabout, started in February and should be completed later this month.

The interchange will include two bus stops, a bus-only access road, lighting, seating and waiting shelters with travel information.

It will mean bus passengers travelling into Norwich from Wymondham, Hethersett, Attleborough and Thetford will be able to change for quicker services to the hospital and the university.

The bulk of the work, so far, has been done away from the main road, but drivers will face disruption this Sunday, when part of Roundhouse Way will be shut.

Roundhouse Way will be closed, from 7am to 7pm, between the exit of the A11 Newmarket Road roundabout and the first roundabout on the road. That is so resurfacing work can be done.

You may also want to watch:

The rest of the work, which also includes a new cycleway, pedestrian access and landscaping, is due to be completed by the end of the month.

Buses will be able to make use of the improvements from later this year.

Council officers say the changes being made could cut around 25 minutes off people's bus journeys.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich said "The Roundhouse Way bus interchange will transform services for those travelling to the hospital, UEA, Norwich Research Park and the surrounding residential areas.

"On completion, people will be able to pick up connecting services directly to these destinations, avoiding the need to travel into the city and back out again.

"Not only will it provide a much more efficient service for existing passengers, but will hopefully encourage more people to travel to the area by bus, helping to relieve congestion along this route.

"Most of the construction has taken place on land next to the road, so work hasn't impacted too heavily on traffic flow, but the closure this weekend is to complete the necessary resurfacing work.

"We have programmed this on a Sunday to minimise impact, but would like to thank residents and anyone else affected for their patience during this time."

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists