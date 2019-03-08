City's picturesque Riverside Walk in line for £150,000 investment to improve access

Riverside Walk in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

It is a perfect way to see some of Norwich's most eye-catching locations, as it winds alongside the river Wensum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photo essay - Norwich Quay Side. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Photo essay - Norwich Quay Side. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

And now it is hoped a £150,000 investment will open the Riverside Walk - and all its stunning views - to even more people as part of a wider scheme to unlock the river's full potential.

The walk, which follows the path of the Wensum through the city, passes some of Norwich's most recognisable landmarks, from the cathedral grounds to Cow Tower, Pulls Ferry and the New Mills pumping station.

And it is hoped that by spending the six-figure sum, the walk and all it has to offer can be enjoyed even more, by city-dwellers and visitors alike.

Norwich City Council is on the lookout for a contractor to carry out improvements along the walk, adding new signage and other features to improve its accessibility.

New Mills Yard in Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY New Mills Yard in Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

It is part of the River Wensum Strategy, a multi-agency drive led by the city council to breathe new life into the river.

Mike Stonard, city council cabinet member for sustainable growth, said: "It is a very important project that will help open up a walk containing some of the most iconic sights of the city.

"However this is just the first step towards encouraging more activity on the river itself as well as making the walk more accessible.

"The River Wensum Strategy itself is an ambitious project which we hope will reinvigorate the whole river area and improve it for everybody.

A Weird Walk around Norwich. Location 5 - Adam & Eve. Picture: Siofra Connor A Weird Walk around Norwich. Location 5 - Adam & Eve. Picture: Siofra Connor

"The river is a great asset to the city, but at the moment it is under-used, so we would like to see more people able to take part in activities there and really enjoy it."

Once a contractor is found, the works will include the addition of new waymarking aiming to better connect the river area with the city centre.

The hunt has been set a deadline of June 26, with the contract running from July 29 until October 1.

The works themselves will see the city council dipping into the community infrastructure levy - a pool of money paid into by developers building major projects in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk.

Swan pit beside the Wensum in Norwich.; Photo: Bill Smith Swan pit beside the Wensum in Norwich.; Photo: Bill Smith

What can you see along the walk?

Stretching from New Mills along the Wensum to Carrow Bridge, the Riverside Wall passes through some of Norwich's most revered landmarks.

The approximate two mile route provides walkers with a whistle stop tour of the city's history. These are just nine of the walk's highlights:

Cow tower, riverside, cathedral Cow tower, riverside, cathedral

You may also want to watch:

1. Cow Tower - originally known as 'the Dungeon' or 'Hospital Tower' this is one of England's oldest artillery block houses.

Norfolk County Council are looking at buying land, right of picture where the bushes reach into the river, with money earmarked to improve the riverside walk on the north side of the River Wensum between Whitefriars Bridge and Fye Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk County Council are looking at buying land, right of picture where the bushes reach into the river, with money earmarked to improve the riverside walk on the north side of the River Wensum between Whitefriars Bridge and Fye Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. Pull's Ferry - once a 15th century watergate, it was named after Jon Pull who ran a ferry across the Wensum from 1796 to 1841.

3. Norwich Cathedral's spire - the city's most unmistakable building can be seen from across the river, looming over the walk.

Riverside Walk in Norwich. Depicting the Great Hospital, Norwich Cathedral, and City Hall in the Far distance. Riverside Walk in Norwich. Depicting the Great Hospital, Norwich Cathedral, and City Hall in the Far distance.

4. Jarrold's former printworks - lined by weeping willows, the printworks were a significant part of the city's industrial history.

5. Bishop Bridge - one of many bridges along the walk, Bishop Bridge is one of the country's oldest active bridges. It was build in 1340.

Councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant. Councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

6. The Swan Pit - within the grounds of the Great Hospital, this is where swans were kept and fattened up in the medieval times.

7. The Adam and Eve pub - believed to be the city's oldest pub, the Adam and Eve is perfectly placed for a mid-walk pit stop.

8. New Mills pump station - currently out of action, this was built in 1897 as part of engineering for a new sewage system.

9. Quay Side ducking stools - Close a Fye Bridge, a number of monuments line the river. A black plaque alongside them reads: "Quay Side - named after its function. There was once a ducking stool here, used for punishing dishonest people, usually women, in the river