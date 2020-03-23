Video

Bosses of Norwich’s Riverside Leisure Centre reassure customers after closure

Riverside Leisure Centre, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

Norwich’s Riverside Leisure Centre has closed its doors, after the government said restaurants, pubs and gyms should shut to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Places Leisure, which runs the centre on behalf of Norwich City Council, closed all its centres, including Riverside, on Friday, for the forseeable future.

The government ordered gyms to shut on Friday afternoon as emergency measures are stepped up.

The company said: “We have communicated to all our customers to continue to support them in staying active during this difficult time and have made available on our Places Locker app, home workouts that will appeal to all.”

The company has waived the usual fee to freeze membership for up to six months while the situation continues.

MORE: Closed gyms reassure users over payments