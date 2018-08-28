Search

Advanced search

River house on stilts refused over impact to conservation area

PUBLISHED: 12:47 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:55 15 November 2018

Land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss, where the house on stilts would have been built. Picture: Simon Parkin

Land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss, where the house on stilts would have been built. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A modern house that would have been built on stilts beside the river on the border between Norfolk and Suffolk has been turned down because of its adverse impact on nearby listed buildings.

Architects impressions of the house of stilts planned for land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss. Picture: Roger Adock/South Norfolk CouncilArchitects impressions of the house of stilts planned for land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss. Picture: Roger Adock/South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council has refused proposals for a modern house supported by stilts on a plot of land at the junction of Lower Denmark Street and Riverside in Diss.

A previous application for the site was also refused in 2017.

The latest plans for a single-storey house on land that backs on to the River Waveney drew 42 objections, many arguing the house would be out of keeping with the traditional pink coloured houses in Fair Green, part of Diss Conservation Area.

Traditional white and pink coloured properties in Fair Green, part of the Diss Conservation Area. Picture: Simon ParkinTraditional white and pink coloured properties in Fair Green, part of the Diss Conservation Area. Picture: Simon Parkin

One of those who objected, Steven Jolly, of Fair Green, said: “Allowing building on this land, would be taking away the important historic locally - valued view point, the entrance-exit of Norfolk. I think it would be crazy to build on this valued natural habitat, within the conservation area.

“Designing an eco-house for this plot does not make it automatically acceptable. This is not the right location to build any house, eco or otherwise.”

Diss Town Council had also objected arguing that the proposed self-build house, with two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area leading onto a balcony facing the river, would not be in keeping with the historic listed buildings and would spoil a gateway into the town.

Land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss, where the house on stilts would have been built. Picture: Simon ParkinLand backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss, where the house on stilts would have been built. Picture: Simon Parkin

The River Waveney Trust raised concerns over drainage and its affect on wildlife.

The proposals had also received 18 letters in support.

In rejecting the planning application district council planners said the building would have an adverse impact on the conservation area and adjacent listed buildings as well as resulting in the loss of a prominent undeveloped parcel of land on the river bank.

They stated: “The use of a single storey dwelling on stilts on this prominent location within the Conservation Area adjacent the River Waveney, with a listed building to the north, more modern development to the west and vernacular style buildings to the east would result in a development that would have a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the locality by virtue of introducing built development that is out of character with its surroundings.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast