River house on stilts refused over impact to conservation area

A modern house that would have been built on stilts beside the river on the border between Norfolk and Suffolk has been turned down because of its adverse impact on nearby listed buildings.

South Norfolk Council has refused proposals for a modern house supported by stilts on a plot of land at the junction of Lower Denmark Street and Riverside in Diss.

A previous application for the site was also refused in 2017.

The latest plans for a single-storey house on land that backs on to the River Waveney drew 42 objections, many arguing the house would be out of keeping with the traditional pink coloured houses in Fair Green, part of Diss Conservation Area.

One of those who objected, Steven Jolly, of Fair Green, said: “Allowing building on this land, would be taking away the important historic locally - valued view point, the entrance-exit of Norfolk. I think it would be crazy to build on this valued natural habitat, within the conservation area.

“Designing an eco-house for this plot does not make it automatically acceptable. This is not the right location to build any house, eco or otherwise.”

Diss Town Council had also objected arguing that the proposed self-build house, with two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area leading onto a balcony facing the river, would not be in keeping with the historic listed buildings and would spoil a gateway into the town.

The River Waveney Trust raised concerns over drainage and its affect on wildlife.

The proposals had also received 18 letters in support.

In rejecting the planning application district council planners said the building would have an adverse impact on the conservation area and adjacent listed buildings as well as resulting in the loss of a prominent undeveloped parcel of land on the river bank.

They stated: “The use of a single storey dwelling on stilts on this prominent location within the Conservation Area adjacent the River Waveney, with a listed building to the north, more modern development to the west and vernacular style buildings to the east would result in a development that would have a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the locality by virtue of introducing built development that is out of character with its surroundings.”