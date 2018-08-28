Search

Plans lodged for 190 homes in Halesworth

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 09 December 2018

The proposed site for 190 homes off Harrisons Lane in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Halesworth could be in line for 190 new homes if plans to develop farmland are approved.

An outline application was last week submitted to Waveney District Council proposing to develop arable land off Harrisons Lane.

The site lies next to emerging proposals for a health campus between Harrisons Lane, Norwich Road and Loam Pit Lane.

In the application, Brown & Co., agents on behalf of developer Richborough Estates, said: “The proposed development would be beneficial in helping to increase the supply of housing land and assisting in the further provision of both market and affordable housing.

“In doing so, the proposal would support both the social and economic objectives of sustainability by providing housing to meet local need and by ensuring land is available to support growth.

“The land is well-related to the existing built up area of the town and could be developed without causing significant harm to its rural setting.

“Halesworth is considered to provide a sustainable location for development of the scale envisaged given the range of services and transport options available locally.

“The scheme would also deliver significant benefits though the provision of additional market and affordable housing as well as green infrastructure.”

While final mix of homes has yet to be decided, it is anticipated that a mix of two and three bed homes will be available for first-time buyers, downsizers and young families, with 30% allocated for affordable housing.

A traffic assessment as part of the application anticipated an average of two vehicle movements every minute during the morning and evening peak periods.

It added: “The increase in vehicle movements as a result of the development proposals would have no discernible effect on the operation of the wider highway network.

“All junctions are shown to be operating within capacity and with minimal queues and delays for the full development scenario.”

The plans are available for public comments, and expected to go before Waveney’s planning committee early next year.

If outline permission is approved, the developers would then need to return with detailed proposals for final approval.

A spokesman from Halesworth Town Council said the application would be considered at its planning committee before it submitted its comments during the consultation.

A spokesman from agents Brown & Co. was approached for comment but unavailable at the time of publication.

