Wedding venue proposal for former home of Bond stuntman poised for approval

PUBLISHED: 10:14 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 22 August 2019

Reymerston Hall. Photo: Courtesy of Auction House East Anglia.

Courtesy of Auction House East Anglia.

A vision to breathe new life into the former home of eccentric wing commander Kenneth Wallis looks set to be cleared for take-off.

Wing Commander Ken Wallis's home at Reymerston Hall Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Ben For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434Wing Commander Ken Wallis's home at Reymerston Hall Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Ben For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Elizabeth Holbrook has lodged plans with Breckland Council to carry out renovations to Reymerston Hall, where the late James Bond stuntman lived, which she recently purchased.

The plan will see her live at the hall, but will also allow her to host weddings and have bed and breakfast facilities for wedding parties.

The proposal has split opinion locally, with some neighbours concerned about noise from the functions disrupting the tranquillity of the area.

Mrs Holbrook, however, has previously said she would not want to see the area become anything other than peaceful.

Wing Commander Kenneth Wallis with one of his auto gyro aircraft at his home in Reymerston, Norfolk, this afternoon Thursday December 14, 2000. Wing Commander Wallis is the oldest pilot in Britain. Watch for PA story. PA Photo: Peter J Jordan.Wing Commander Kenneth Wallis with one of his auto gyro aircraft at his home in Reymerston, Norfolk, this afternoon Thursday December 14, 2000. Wing Commander Wallis is the oldest pilot in Britain. Watch for PA story. PA Photo: Peter J Jordan.

She said: "We want our neighbours to understand that the venue part is being designed to cancel out any noise and we would use all our own equipment - there won't be egotistical DJs coming along ramping up the sound because they won't be able to.

"But most importantly, it will also be my family home and I am as sensitive to noise as anyone - the occasional small wedding is purely to subsidise the upkeep of the home."

The application received a host of objections, including one submitted by the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which had concerns about noise, light pollution and a reduction in the tranquillity.

The plans are due to go before members of Breckland's planning committee at the beginning of September, with Chris Hobson, an officer from Capita, the council's out-sourced planning department, recommending it for approval.

In his report, Mr Hobson wrote: "The development will create a viable use to ensure the longer term retention of this nationally important designated heritage asset."

However, to mitigate the concerns around noise Mr Hobson has proposed limits be placed on the hours the site is used for weddings and that it be equipped with noise limiting devices.

Should the application be approved, it is also proposed a restriction be placed on the number of weddings which can be held, with the amount capped at 30 per calendar year.

The application will be decided on Monday, September 2.

