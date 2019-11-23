Search

Advanced search

Action plan to be drawn up on ways Norfolk County Council can improve

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 23 November 2019

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

An action plan is to be drawn up after a review made a series of recommendations for ways Norfolk County Council could do things better.

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in NorwichNorfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich

Conservative-controlled County Hall invited a group of officers from other local councils to run the rule over the authority in what is known as a peer review.

In a role as 'critical friends', they highlighted how the council is changing at pace and the change of leadership means there is a sense of "re-booting" the role of the authority.

They said the council had successfully tackled the financial challenges it has faced - more than £400m of cuts and savings since 2011 - but must do more to ensure all departments spend in line with budgets.

They also said a "lack of consistency" in middle management practices was a "significant issue" and more should be done to train councillors.

You may also want to watch:

The review's findings, to be discussed by the cabinet on Monday, December 2, state: "There is a strong sense that a 're-booting' of the council is taking place, enabling the generation of a new narrative for the authority to move on from the past.

"Crucial to this succeeding, however, is the council ensuring it takes partners and staff with it, by maximising the opportunities to influence agendas and be engaged and involved."

On the council's finances, the report states: "Significant swings in directorate spending can be seen year on year, with significant in-year overspends in some areas and underspends in others, with these being brought into line through technical adjustments and the movement of monies both into and out of earmarked and general reserves.

"Whilst the council has consistently delivered a balanced budget year on year, there is an inconsistent understanding of how spending across different parts of the council is operating and where savings are being derived from."

The review team recommended greater consistency and clarity around departmental budgets.

Andrew Proctor, council leader, said: "The team did a very good job in assessing where we are now and making specific recommendations about what we should be doing for the future.

"We are very pleased with the outcome, but there are recommendations and we intend to draw up an action plan."

Most Read

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Roundabout road closure blamed for long traffic delays in Norwich

Number 25 First buses are among those affected by the congestion. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Parking fears as developers lodge bid for permits in busy zone

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Daniel Farke sets Patrick Roberts a challenge

Patrick Roberts can still force his way into Daniel Farke's Norwich City plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Intimidation and abuse - the ‘demoralising’ reality of the campaign trail

Candidates have spoken of the
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists