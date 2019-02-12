Ten books to borrow when revamped children’s library opens for half-term holidays

The children's library in the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library at The Forum has been refubished. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A revamped and restocked children’s library is about to open its doors, with young visitors invited to check out the refurbishment during the half-term holidays.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts) Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)

The popular early years library at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library has been closed since Monday, February 11, so it could be given its new look.

It will be reopened on Monday, February 18, to coincide with the half-term break.

Jan Holden, head of libraries at Norfolk County Council, along with Margaret Dewsbury, who chairs the authority’s communities committee, will re-open the library, which the public will be able to use from 10am.

Council bosses say the new-look library will hold a brand new range of children’s books and resources ranging from board books, picture books and story books suitable from birth to seven years.

The library will also be launching a collection of the latest parenting books, which offer practical support and guidance for new parents.

Mrs Dewsbury said: “Libraries aren’t just about borrowing books, we want to encourage people to use them as community spaces to meet other parents and for children to engage with each other in a safe environment.

“The newly refurbished early years library at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library will provide a fantastic new space to families visiting the library and enable them to do just that.”

The council says the improved, redesigned space will offer children and families the freedom to explore the library and to sit and read in comfort.

Council bosses say there will also be dedicated areas to give children the opportunity to play and use their imaginations, as well as an innovative sensory zone to encourage children to explore their senses in a calm setting.

Here are 10 of the books which youngsters might want to borrow when they visit the new-look children’s library:

Tough Guys (Have Feelings Too) by Keith Negley

Harold Snipperpot’s Best Disaster Ever by Beatrice Alemagna

A Little Bit Brave by Nicola Kinnear

Cats and Robbers by Russell Ayto

The Sea Saw by Tom Percival

Rosie is my Best Friend by Ali Pye

Amazing by Steve Antony

We Eat Bananas by Katie Abey

Everybunny Dream by Ellie Sandall

The Colour of Happy by Laura Baker and Angie Rozelaar

You Make Me Happy by Smriti Prasadam-Halls and Alison Brown

The Kiss by Linda Sunderland and Jessica Courtney-Tickle