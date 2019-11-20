Revamped £2.7m care home to help cope with rise in dementia cases

The Mountfield Care home is being revamped.

A care home which closed its doors three years ago is due to re-open after a £2.7m revamp - to help cope with the need for extra beds for people with dementia.

Tracy Saunders, the manager of the redeveloped Mountfield care home.

Mountfield Care Home, in Millcroft in the north of Norwich, was one of four care homes which closed when a new £19m care village was opened in Bowthorpe.

Residents moved out of Mountfield in 2016 to be re-homed at Bowthorpe Care Village.

That has an 80-bed specialist dementia care home run by NorseCare and a 92-apartment housing with care scheme run by Saffron Housing Trust.

But the number of people living with dementia in Norfolk is predicted to rise by 18pc within five years - to more than 3,100,

So, bosses at NorseCare, an arms-length company of Norfolk County Council decided to revamp the Mountfield Care Home.

The revamp work is nearing completion and the new-look, 46-bed home is due to re-open its doors at the start of January.

Tracy Saunders, the new registered manager at Mountfield, said: "I strongly believe in creating a home where people can maintain their independence, feel safe and secure, and feel supported to make their own choices."

Carers will be using tablet technology and Amazon Echo devices as part of the support package for the people in the home, which will feature en-suite bedrooms, communal living areas, dining rooms, a hairdressing salon and landscaped gardens.

And another Norwich care home is looking to expand, having lodged plans for six new bungalows for people who do not need 24 hour care, but would benefit from extra help.

The Caring Homes Group, which runs the Ivy Court Care Home at Bowthorpe, has lodged proposals for the expansion with Norwich City Council.

It wants to build the bungalows on land off Ivy Road, which was originally part of the site earmarked for the 71-bed care home, but has yet to be developed.

In documents lodged with City Hall, ADG Architects say: "The new bungalows will be a complementary facility to accommodate people who do not require 24-hour care but would require assistance from the care home staff."

The city council will make a decision on whether to grant permission for the new bungalows in due course.