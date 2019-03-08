Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

The show WILL go on: Council's promise to rollerskating club ahead of 10th anniversary gala

PUBLISHED: 10:49 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 17 May 2019

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, pictured in 2017 with members of RetroSkate artistic rollerskating club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, pictured in 2017 with members of RetroSkate artistic rollerskating club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An artistic rollerskating club has been assured its 10th anniversary gala will go ahead - despite the venue potentially closing down before the big day.

RetroSkate is scheduled to host its annual gala competition in November at the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth - which will mark a decade since its inception.

You may also want to watch:

However, the event had been thrust into doubt, because if Great Yarmouth Borough Council presses ahead with plans to demolish the centre it would close in October, just weeks before the event.

But the club has now been promised that while the closure is still likely, works would be carried out in a way that allows it to re-open for the event.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council, said: "The council has discussed with the club whether it would be possible to find an alternative venue or move the event, but as this is not possible we will make sure the work in a way that makes sure the gala can go ahead."

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Girls Aloud star set to perform at free Norfolk festival

Girls Aloud during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square in central London - the first annual award ceremony held by the women's magazine. Photo: Pa Images

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Watch Pukki plunder in the Premier League, insists Brentford chief

Teemu Pukki spearheaded Norwich City's Championship promotion charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists