The show WILL go on: Council's promise to rollerskating club ahead of 10th anniversary gala

An artistic rollerskating club has been assured its 10th anniversary gala will go ahead - despite the venue potentially closing down before the big day.

RetroSkate is scheduled to host its annual gala competition in November at the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth - which will mark a decade since its inception.

However, the event had been thrust into doubt, because if Great Yarmouth Borough Council presses ahead with plans to demolish the centre it would close in October, just weeks before the event.

But the club has now been promised that while the closure is still likely, works would be carried out in a way that allows it to re-open for the event.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council, said: "The council has discussed with the club whether it would be possible to find an alternative venue or move the event, but as this is not possible we will make sure the work in a way that makes sure the gala can go ahead."