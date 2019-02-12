Work to resurface road in Norwich switched to night-time

Resurfacing work which will close a Norwich road will now be carried out in the evening.

Norfolk County Council is due to begin resurfacing Waterworks Road on Monday, March 18.

The council had said the £83,000 work, between Half Moon Way to Old Laundry Court, would mean Waterworks Road would be closed to all through traffic for three days.

But the council has now said the closure will be limited to overnight work. The work will be carried out between 7pm to 6am over the three nights.

The council says a fully signed diversion route will be in place via Dereham Road, Old Palace Road and Heigham Street, during the work.

The council says vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

And the council thanked people for their patience while the work to replace the existing worn out road surface are carried out.

