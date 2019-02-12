Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work to resurface road in Norwich switched to night-time

PUBLISHED: 06:57 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 06 March 2019

Waterworks Road in Norwich will be shut for resurfacing work. - but it will now be done overnight. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Waterworks Road in Norwich will be shut for resurfacing work. - but it will now be done overnight. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Resurfacing work which will close a Norwich road will now be carried out in the evening.

Norfolk County Council is due to begin resurfacing Waterworks Road on Monday, March 18.

The council had said the £83,000 work, between Half Moon Way to Old Laundry Court, would mean Waterworks Road would be closed to all through traffic for three days.

But the council has now said the closure will be limited to overnight work. The work will be carried out between 7pm to 6am over the three nights.

The council says a fully signed diversion route will be in place via Dereham Road, Old Palace Road and Heigham Street, during the work.

The council says vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

And the council thanked people for their patience while the work to replace the existing worn out road surface are carried out.

MORE: Drivers face diversions as roadworks close string of Norwich streets

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norfolk couple are the first lesbians to ever feature on cover of WI magazine

Screen shot of front cover of March edition of WI Life. Picture: WI Life

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Hail City’s role model, Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia produced a match-winning brace of assists in Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win over Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Work to resurface road in Norwich switched to night-time

Waterworks Road in Norwich will be shut for resurfacing work. - but it will now be done overnight. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists