Bad weather delayed road works set to shut road

Resurfacing work delayed by bad weather is set to close the road at Dersingham. Picture: Getty ajfletch

Motorists are facing disruption as a major road resurfacing scheme delayed due to adverse weather conditions is finally set to go ahead.

Work on this scheme to improve the B1440 Lynn Road at Dersingham will now commence begin on March 27 and is expected to take three days.

The work will see the road closed to all through traffic. The site will extend from the junction with Post Office Road to a point 80 metres south of the junction with Mountbatten Road.

A fully signed official diversion route via B1440 Snettisham, A149 Dersingham Bypass and B1440 Dersingham will be in operation for the duration.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

The £100,000 work is part of the £12.694m Norfolk County Council received from the central government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.