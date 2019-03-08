Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bad weather delayed road works set to shut road

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 March 2019

Resurfacing work delayed by bad weather is set to close the road at Dersingham. Picture: Getty

Resurfacing work delayed by bad weather is set to close the road at Dersingham. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

Motorists are facing disruption as a major road resurfacing scheme delayed due to adverse weather conditions is finally set to go ahead.

Work on this scheme to improve the B1440 Lynn Road at Dersingham will now commence begin on March 27 and is expected to take three days.

The work will see the road closed to all through traffic. The site will extend from the junction with Post Office Road to a point 80 metres south of the junction with Mountbatten Road.

A fully signed official diversion route via B1440 Snettisham, A149 Dersingham Bypass and B1440 Dersingham will be in operation for the duration.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

The £100,000 work is part of the £12.694m Norfolk County Council received from the central government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Big win for Dereham against play-off chasers Bury

Action from Dereham Town's 3-2 home win over Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists