Reopening dates for libraries after coronavirus closures announced

Earlham Library is among those which will reopen in August. Photo: Steve Adams.

Reopening dates have been revealed for more of the Norfolk libraries which have been shut since coronavirus lockdown began in March.

While 13 of Norfolk County Council’s 47 libraries have reopened, the remainder are still shut.

However, the council has announced that five more libraries will be open again from Monday, August 3 and another library will be reopening the following day.

The libraries which are due to reopen on Monday, August 3 are Caister Library, Gaywood Library, Hellesdon Library, Poringland Library and Sheringham Library.

Earlham Library will open its doors again on Tuesday, August 4.

The council says safety measures are in place at libraries and there is no ‘Open Library’ access.

Remaining libraries are being assessed in stages to put safety measures in place.

Council bosses also hope that the fleet of mobile libraries will return in mid August.

Jan Holden, head of Norfolk Library and Information Service, said: “It’s gone really well so we are delighted with the progress we’ve made so far.

“Detailed planning went into reopening our libraries and it is a credit to our staff and the people of Norfolk for adjusting so quickly.

“We have everything in place to reopen more libraries in August. We are also adapting our mobile libraries so they can get back on the road, with the right measures in place to allow for social distancing.”

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities at Norfolk County Council, said: “It’s been wonderful to see how much people have enjoyed coming back to the library. I would like to thank our staff for their diligent work and pay tribute to the people of Norfolk who have worked with us to ensure the safety of everyone visiting the library.”

The Library and Information Service will also be introducing a strong recommendation for visitors to wear a face mask when they visit libraries from Monday. July 27.